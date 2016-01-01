countResample
Description
The
Resample
combinator can be applied to the
count
aggregate function to count values of a specified key column in a fixed number
of intervals (
N).
Example Usage
Basic example
Let's look at an example. We'll create a table which contains the
name,
age and
wage of employees, and we'll insert some data into it:
Let's count all the people whose age lies in the intervals of
[30,60)
and
[60,75). Since we use integer representation for age, we get ages in the
[30, 59] and
[60,74] intervals. To do so we apply the
Resample combinator
to
count