countResample
Description
The
Resample
combinator can be applied to the
count
aggregate function to count values of a specified key column in a fixed number
of intervals (
N).
Example Usage
Basic example
Let's look at an example. We'll create a table which contains the
name,
age and
wage of employees, and we'll insert some data into it:
Let's get the average wage of the people whose age lies in the intervals of
[30,60)
and
[60,75) (
[ is exclusive and
) is inclusive). Since we use integer
representation for age, we get ages in the intervals
[30, 59] and
[60,74].
To do so we apply the
Resample combinator to the
avg aggregate function.