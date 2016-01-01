avgMergeState

The MergeState combinator can be applied to the avg function to merge partial aggregate states of type AverageFunction(avg, T) and return a new intermediate aggregation state.

The MergeState combinator is particularly useful for multi-level aggregation scenarios where you want to combine pre-aggregated states and maintain them as states (rather than finalizing them) for further processing. To illustrate, we'll look at an example in which we transform individual server performance metrics into hierarchical aggregations across multiple levels: Server level → Region level → Datacenter level.

First we create a table to store the raw data:

We'll create a server-level aggregation target table and define an Incremental Materialized View acting as an insert trigger to it:

We'll do the same for the regional and datacenter levels:

We'll then insert sample raw data into the source table:

We'll write three queries for each of the levels:

Service level

Regional level

Datacenter level

We can insert more data:

Let's check the datacenter-level performance again. Notice how the entire aggregation chain updated automatically: