avgMap
Description
The
Map combinator can be applied to the
avg
function to calculate the arithmetic mean of values in a Map according to each key, using the
avgMap
aggregate combinator function.
Example Usage
In this example, we'll create a table that stores status codes and their counts for different timeslots,
where each row contains a Map of status codes to their corresponding counts. We'll use
avgMap to calculate the average count for each status code within each timeslot.
The
avgMap function will calculate the average count for each status code within each timeslot. For example:
- In timeslot '2000-01-01 00:00:00':
- Status 'a': 15
- Status 'b': 25
- Status 'c': (35 + 45) / 2 = 40
- Status 'd': 55
- Status 'e': 65
- In timeslot '2000-01-01 00:01:00':
- Status 'd': 75
- Status 'e': 85
- Status 'f': (95 + 105) / 2 = 100
- Status 'g': (115 + 125) / 2 = 120