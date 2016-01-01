Skip to main content
avgIf

Description

The If combinator can be applied to the avg function to calculate the arithmetic mean of values for rows where the condition is true, using the avgIf aggregate combinator function.

Example Usage

In this example, we'll create a table that stores sales data with success flags, and we'll use avgIf to calculate the average sale amount for successful transactions.

The avgIf function will calculate the average amount only for rows where is_successful = 1. In this case, it will average the amounts: 100.50, 200.75, 300.00, and 175.25.

