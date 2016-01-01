avgIf
Description
The
If combinator can be applied to the
avg
function to calculate the arithmetic mean of values for rows where the condition is true,
using the
avgIf aggregate combinator function.
Example Usage
In this example, we'll create a table that stores sales data with success flags,
and we'll use
avgIf to calculate the average sale amount for successful transactions.
The
avgIf function will calculate the average amount only for rows where
is_successful = 1.
In this case, it will average the amounts: 100.50, 200.75, 300.00, and 175.25.