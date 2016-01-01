argMinIf
Description
The
If combinator can be applied to the
argMin
function to find the value of
arg that corresponds to the minimum value of
val for rows where the condition is true,
using the
argMinIf aggregate combinator function.
The
argMinIf function is useful when you need to find the value associated
with the minimum value in a dataset, but only for rows that satisfy a specific
condition.
Example Usage
In this example, we'll create a table that stores product prices and their timestamps,
and we'll use
argMinIf to find the lowest price for each product when it's in stock.
The
argMinIf function will find the price that corresponds to the earliest timestamp for each product,
but only considering rows where
in_stock = 1. For example:
- Product 1: Among in-stock rows, 10.99 has the earliest timestamp (10:00:00)
- Product 2: Among in-stock rows, 20.99 has the earliest timestamp (11:00:00)