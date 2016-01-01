argMaxIf

The If combinator can be applied to the argMax function to find the value of arg that corresponds to the maximum value of val for rows where the condition is true, using the argMaxIf aggregate combinator function.

The argMaxIf function is useful when you need to find the value associated with the maximum value in a dataset, but only for rows that satisfy a specific condition.

In this example, we'll use a sample dataset of product sales to demonstrate how argMaxIf works. We'll find the product name that has the highest price, but only for products that have been sold at least 10 times.