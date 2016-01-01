argMaxIf
Description
The
If combinator can be applied to the
argMax
function to find the value of
arg that corresponds to the maximum value of
val for rows where the condition is true,
using the
argMaxIf aggregate combinator function.
The
argMaxIf function is useful when you need to find the value associated with
the maximum value in a dataset, but only for rows that satisfy a specific
condition.
Example Usage
In this example, we'll use a sample dataset of product sales to demonstrate how
argMaxIf works. We'll find the product name that has the highest price, but
only for products that have been sold at least 10 times.
The
argMaxIf function will return the product name that has the highest price
among all products that have been sold at least 10 times (sales_count >= 10).
In this case, it will return 'Laptop' since it has the highest price (999.99)
among the popular products.