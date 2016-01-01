executable Table Function for UDFs

The executable table function creates a table based on the output of a user-defined function (UDF) that you define in a script that outputs rows to stdout. The executable script is stored in the users_scripts directory and can read data from any source. Make sure your ClickHouse server has all the required packages to run the executable script. For example, if it is a Python script, ensure that the server has the necessary Python packages installed.

You can optionally include one or more input queries that stream their results to stdin for the script to read.

Note A key advantage between ordinary UDF functions and the executable table function and Executable table engine is that ordinary UDF functions cannot change the row count. For example, if the input is 100 rows, then the result must return 100 rows. When using the executable table function or Executable table engine, your script can make any data transformations you want, including complex aggregations.

The executable table function requires three parameters and accepts an optional list of input queries:

script_name : the file name of the script. saved in the user_scripts folder (the default folder of the user_scripts_path setting)

: the file name of the script. saved in the folder (the default folder of the setting) format : the format of the generated table

: the format of the generated table structure : the table schema of the generated table

: the table schema of the generated table input_query : an optional query (or collection or queries) whose results are passed to the script via stdin

Note If you are going to invoke the same script repeatedly with the same input queries, consider using the Executable table engine.

The following Python script is named generate_random.py and is saved in the user_scripts folder. It reads in a number i and prints i random strings, with each string preceded by a number that is separated by a tab:

Let's invoke the script and have it generate 10 random strings:

The response looks like:

send_chunk_header - controls whether to send row count before sending a chunk of data to process. Default value is false .

- controls whether to send row count before sending a chunk of data to process. Default value is . pool_size — Size of pool. If 0 is specified as pool_size then there is no pool size restrictions. Default value is 16 .

— Size of pool. If 0 is specified as then there is no pool size restrictions. Default value is . max_command_execution_time — Maximum executable script command execution time for processing block of data. Specified in seconds. Default value is 10.

— Maximum executable script command execution time for processing block of data. Specified in seconds. Default value is 10. command_termination_timeout — executable script should contain main read-write loop. After table function is destroyed, pipe is closed, and executable file will have command_termination_timeout seconds to shutdown, before ClickHouse will send SIGTERM signal to child process. Specified in seconds. Default value is 10.

— executable script should contain main read-write loop. After table function is destroyed, pipe is closed, and executable file will have seconds to shutdown, before ClickHouse will send SIGTERM signal to child process. Specified in seconds. Default value is 10. command_read_timeout - timeout for reading data from command stdout in milliseconds. Default value 10000.

- timeout for reading data from command stdout in milliseconds. Default value 10000. command_write_timeout - timeout for writing data to command stdin in milliseconds. Default value 10000.