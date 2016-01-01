URL Table Engine
Queries data to/from a remote HTTP/HTTPS server. This engine is similar to the File engine.
Syntax:
URL(URL [,Format] [,CompressionMethod])
-
The
URLparameter must conform to the structure of a Uniform Resource Locator. The specified URL must point to a server that uses HTTP or HTTPS. This does not require any additional headers for getting a response from the server.
-
The
Formatmust be one that ClickHouse can use in
SELECTqueries and, if necessary, in
INSERTs. For the full list of supported formats, see Formats.
If this argument is not specified, ClickHouse detects the format automatically from the suffix of the
URLparameter. If the suffix of
URLparameter does not match any supported formats, it fails to create table. For example, for engine expression
URL('http://localhost/test.json'),
JSONformat is applied.
-
CompressionMethodindicates that whether the HTTP body should be compressed. If the compression is enabled, the HTTP packets sent by the URL engine contain 'Content-Encoding' header to indicate which compression method is used.
To enable compression, please first make sure the remote HTTP endpoint indicated by the
URL parameter supports corresponding compression algorithm.
The supported
CompressionMethod should be one of following:
- gzip or gz
- deflate
- brotli or br
- lzma or xz
- zstd or zst
- lz4
- bz2
- snappy
- none
- auto
If
CompressionMethod is not specified, it defaults to
auto. This means ClickHouse detects compression method from the suffix of
URL parameter automatically. If the suffix matches any of compression method listed above, corresponding compression is applied or there won't be any compression enabled.
For example, for engine expression
URL('http://localhost/test.gzip'),
gzip compression method is applied, but for
URL('http://localhost/test.fr'), no compression is enabled because the suffix
fr does not match any compression methods above.
Usage
INSERT and
SELECT queries are transformed to
POST and
GET requests,
respectively. For processing
POST requests, the remote server must support
Chunked transfer encoding.
You can limit the maximum number of HTTP GET redirect hops using the max_http_get_redirects setting.
Example
1. Create a
url_engine_table table on the server :
2. Create a basic HTTP server using the standard Python 3 tools and start it:
3. Request data:
Details of Implementation
- Reads and writes can be parallel
- Not supported:
ALTERand
SELECT...SAMPLEoperations.
- Indexes.
- Replication.
-
Virtual Columns
_path— Path to the
URL. Type:
LowCardinality(String).
_file— Resource name of the
URL. Type:
LowCardinality(String).
_size— Size of the resource in bytes. Type:
Nullable(UInt64). If the size is unknown, the value is
NULL.
_time— Last modified time of the file. Type:
Nullable(DateTime). If the time is unknown, the value is
NULL.
_headers- HTTP response headers. Type:
Map(LowCardinality(String), LowCardinality(String)).
Storage Settings
- engine_url_skip_empty_files - allows to skip empty files while reading. Disabled by default.
- enable_url_encoding - allows to enable/disable decoding/encoding path in uri. Enabled by default.