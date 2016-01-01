TimeSeries Engine
A table engine storing time series, i.e. a set of values associated with timestamps and tags (or labels):
This is an experimental feature that may change in backwards-incompatible ways in the future releases.
Enable usage of the TimeSeries table engine
with allow_experimental_time_series_table setting.
Input the command
set allow_experimental_time_series_table = 1.
Syntax
Usage
It's easier to start with everything set by default (it's allowed to create a
TimeSeries table without specifying a list of columns):
Then this table can be used with the following protocols (a port must be assigned in the server configuration):
Target tables
A
TimeSeries table doesn't have its own data, everything is stored in its target tables.
This is similar to how a materialized view works,
with the difference that a materialized view has one target table
whereas a
TimeSeries table has three target tables named data, tags, and metrics.
The target tables can be either specified explicitly in the
CREATE TABLE query
or the
TimeSeries table engine can generate inner target tables automatically.
The target tables are the following:
Data table
The data table contains time series associated with some identifier.
The data table must have columns:
|Name
|Mandatory?
|Default type
|Possible types
|Description
id
|[x]
UUID
|any
|Identifies a combination of a metric names and tags
timestamp
|[x]
DateTime64(3)
DateTime64(X)
|A time point
value
|[x]
Float64
Float32 or
Float64
|A value associated with the
timestamp
Tags table
The tags table contains identifiers calculated for each combination of a metric name and tags.
The tags table must have columns:
|Name
|Mandatory?
|Default type
|Possible types
|Description
id
|[x]
UUID
|any (must match the type of
id in the data table)
|An
id identifies a combination of a metric name and tags. The DEFAULT expression specifies how to calculate such an identifier
metric_name
|[x]
LowCardinality(String)
String or
LowCardinality(String)
|The name of a metric
<tag_value_column>
|[ ]
String
String or
LowCardinality(String) or
LowCardinality(Nullable(String))
|The value of a specific tag, the tag's name and the name of a corresponding column are specified in the tags_to_columns setting
tags
|[x]
Map(LowCardinality(String), String)
Map(String, String) or
Map(LowCardinality(String), String) or
Map(LowCardinality(String), LowCardinality(String))
|Map of tags excluding the tag
__name__ containing the name of a metric and excluding tags with names enumerated in the tags_to_columns setting
all_tags
|[ ]
Map(String, String)
Map(String, String) or
Map(LowCardinality(String), String) or
Map(LowCardinality(String), LowCardinality(String))
|Ephemeral column, each row is a map of all the tags excluding only the tag
__name__ containing the name of a metric. The only purpose of that column is to be used while calculating
id
min_time
|[ ]
Nullable(DateTime64(3))
DateTime64(X) or
Nullable(DateTime64(X))
|Minimum timestamp of time series with that
id. The column is created if store_min_time_and_max_time is
true
max_time
|[ ]
Nullable(DateTime64(3))
DateTime64(X) or
Nullable(DateTime64(X))
|Maximum timestamp of time series with that
id. The column is created if store_min_time_and_max_time is
true
Metrics table
The metrics table contains some information about metrics been collected, the types of those metrics and their descriptions.
The metrics table must have columns:
|Name
|Mandatory?
|Default type
|Possible types
|Description
metric_family_name
|[x]
String
String or
LowCardinality(String)
|The name of a metric family
type
|[x]
String
String or
LowCardinality(String)
|The type of a metric family, one of "counter", "gauge", "summary", "stateset", "histogram", "gaugehistogram"
unit
|[x]
String
String or
LowCardinality(String)
|The unit used in a metric
help
|[x]
String
String or
LowCardinality(String)
|The description of a metric
Any row inserted into a
TimeSeries table will be in fact stored in those three target tables.
A
TimeSeries table contains all those columns from the data, tags, metrics tables.
Creation
There are multiple ways to create a table with the
TimeSeries table engine.
The simplest statement
will actually create the following table (you can see that by executing
SHOW CREATE TABLE my_table):
So the columns were generated automatically and also there are three inner UUIDs in this statement - one per each inner target table that was created. (Inner UUIDs are not shown normally until setting show_table_uuid_in_table_create_query_if_not_nil is set.)
Inner target tables have names like
.inner_id.data.xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx,
.inner_id.tags.xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx,
.inner_id.metrics.xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx
and each target table has columns which is a subset of the columns of the main
TimeSeries table:
Adjusting types of columns
You can adjust the types of almost any column of the inner target tables by specifying them explicitly while defining the main table. For example,
will make the inner data table store timestamp in microseconds instead of milliseconds:
The
id column
The
id column contains identifiers, every identifier is calculated for a combination of a metric name and tags.
The DEFAULT expression for the
id column is an expression which will be used to calculate such identifiers.
Both the type of the
id column and that expression can be adjusted by specifying them explicitly:
The
tags and
all_tags columns
There are two columns containing maps of tags -
tags and
all_tags. In this example they mean the same, however they can be different
if setting
tags_to_columns is used. This setting allows to specify that a specific tag should be stored in a separate column instead of storing
in a map inside the
tags column:
This statement will add columns
to the definition of both
my_table and its inner tags target table. In this case the
tags column will not contain tags
instance and
job,
but the
all_tags column will contain them. The
all_tags column is ephemeral and its only purpose to be used in the DEFAULT expression
for the
id column.
The types of columns can be adjusted by specifying them explicitly:
Table engines of inner target tables
By default inner target tables use the following table engines:
- the data table uses MergeTree;
- the tags table uses AggregatingMergeTree because the same data is often inserted multiple times to this table so we need a way
to remove duplicates, and also because it's required to do aggregation for columns
min_timeand
max_time;
- the metrics table uses ReplacingMergeTree because the same data is often inserted multiple times to this table so we need a way to remove duplicates.
Other table engines also can be used for inner target tables if it's specified so:
External target tables
It's possible to make a
TimeSeries table use a manually created table:
Settings
Here is a list of settings which can be specified while defining a
TimeSeries table:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
tags_to_columns
|Map
|Map specifying which tags should be put to separate columns in the tags table. Syntax:
{'tag1': 'column1', 'tag2' : column2, ...}
use_all_tags_column_to_generate_id
|Bool
|true
|When generating an expression to calculate an identifier of a time series, this flag enables using the
all_tags column in that calculation
store_min_time_and_max_time
|Bool
|true
|If set to true then the table will store
min_time and
max_time for each time series
aggregate_min_time_and_max_time
|Bool
|true
|When creating an inner target
tags table, this flag enables using
SimpleAggregateFunction(min, Nullable(DateTime64(3))) instead of just
Nullable(DateTime64(3)) as the type of the
min_time column, and the same for the
max_time column
filter_by_min_time_and_max_time
|Bool
|true
|If set to true then the table will use the
min_time and
max_time columns for filtering time series
Functions
Here is a list of functions supporting a
TimeSeries table as an argument: