Join Table Engine
Optional prepared data structure for usage in JOIN operations.
This is not an article about the JOIN clause itself.
Creating a Table
See the detailed description of the CREATE TABLE query.
Engine Parameters
join_strictness
join_strictness – JOIN strictness.
join_type
join_type – JOIN type.
Key columns
k1[, k2, ...] – Key columns from the
USING clause that the
JOIN operation is made with.
Enter
join_strictness and
join_type parameters without quotes, for example,
Join(ANY, LEFT, col1). They must match the
JOIN operation that the table will be used for. If the parameters do not match, ClickHouse does not throw an exception and may return incorrect data.
Specifics and Recommendations
Data Storage
Join table data is always located in the RAM. When inserting rows into a table, ClickHouse writes data blocks to the directory on the disk so that they can be restored when the server restarts.
If the server restarts incorrectly, the data block on the disk might get lost or damaged. In this case, you may need to manually delete the file with damaged data.
Selecting and Inserting Data
You can use
INSERT queries to add data to the
Join-engine tables. If the table was created with the
ANY strictness, data for duplicate keys are ignored. With the
ALL strictness, all rows are added.
Main use-cases for
Join-engine tables are following:
- Place the table to the right side in a
JOINclause.
- Call the joinGet function, which lets you extract data from the table the same way as from a dictionary.
Deleting Data
ALTER DELETE queries for
Join-engine tables are implemented as mutations.
DELETE mutation reads filtered data and overwrites data of memory and disk.
Limitations and Settings
When creating a table, the following settings are applied:
join_use_nulls
max_rows_in_join
max_bytes_in_join
join_overflow_mode
join_any_take_last_row
join_use_nulls
persistent
Disables persistency for the Join and Set table engines.
Reduces the I/O overhead. Suitable for scenarios that pursue performance and do not require persistence.
Possible values:
- 1 — Enabled.
- 0 — Disabled.
Default value:
1.
The
Join-engine tables can't be used in
GLOBAL JOIN operations.
The
Join-engine allows to specify join_use_nulls setting in the
CREATE TABLE statement. SELECT query should have the same
join_use_nulls value.
Usage Examples
Creating the left-side table:
Creating the right-side
Join table:
Joining the tables:
As an alternative, you can retrieve data from the
Join table, specifying the join key value:
Deleting a row from the
Join table: