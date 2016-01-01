Join Table Engine

Optional prepared data structure for usage in JOIN operations.

Note This is not an article about the JOIN clause itself.

See the detailed description of the CREATE TABLE query.

join_strictness – JOIN strictness.

join_type – JOIN type.

k1[, k2, ...] – Key columns from the USING clause that the JOIN operation is made with.

Enter join_strictness and join_type parameters without quotes, for example, Join(ANY, LEFT, col1) . They must match the JOIN operation that the table will be used for. If the parameters do not match, ClickHouse does not throw an exception and may return incorrect data.

Join table data is always located in the RAM. When inserting rows into a table, ClickHouse writes data blocks to the directory on the disk so that they can be restored when the server restarts.

If the server restarts incorrectly, the data block on the disk might get lost or damaged. In this case, you may need to manually delete the file with damaged data.

You can use INSERT queries to add data to the Join -engine tables. If the table was created with the ANY strictness, data for duplicate keys are ignored. With the ALL strictness, all rows are added.

Main use-cases for Join -engine tables are following:

Place the table to the right side in a JOIN clause.

clause. Call the joinGet function, which lets you extract data from the table the same way as from a dictionary.

ALTER DELETE queries for Join -engine tables are implemented as mutations. DELETE mutation reads filtered data and overwrites data of memory and disk.

When creating a table, the following settings are applied:

join_use_nulls

max_rows_in_join

max_bytes_in_join

join_overflow_mode

join_any_take_last_row

Disables persistency for the Join and Set table engines.

Reduces the I/O overhead. Suitable for scenarios that pursue performance and do not require persistence.

Possible values:

1 — Enabled.

0 — Disabled.

Default value: 1 .

The Join -engine tables can't be used in GLOBAL JOIN operations.

The Join -engine allows to specify join_use_nulls setting in the CREATE TABLE statement. SELECT query should have the same join_use_nulls value.

Creating the left-side table:

Creating the right-side Join table:

Joining the tables:

As an alternative, you can retrieve data from the Join table, specifying the join key value: