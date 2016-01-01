GenerateRandom Table Engine
The GenerateRandom table engine produces random data for given table schema.
Usage examples:
- Use in test to populate reproducible large table.
- Generate random input for fuzzing tests.
Usage in ClickHouse Server
The
max_array_length and
max_string_length parameters specify maximum length of all
array or map columns and strings correspondingly in generated data.
Generate table engine supports only
SELECT queries.
It supports all DataTypes that can be stored in a table except
AggregateFunction.
Example
1. Set up the
generate_engine_table table:
2. Query the data:
Details of Implementation
- Not supported:
ALTER
SELECT ... SAMPLE
INSERT
- Indices
- Replication
-