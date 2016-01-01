Dictionary Table Engine
The
Dictionary engine displays the dictionary data as a ClickHouse table.
Example
As an example, consider a dictionary of
products with the following configuration:
Query the dictionary data:
You can use the dictGet* function to get the dictionary data in this format.
This view isn't helpful when you need to get raw data, or when performing a
JOIN operation. For these cases, you can use the
Dictionary engine, which displays the dictionary data in a table.
Syntax:
Usage example:
Ok
Take a look at what's in the table.
See Also