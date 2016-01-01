Dictionary Table Engine

The Dictionary engine displays the dictionary data as a ClickHouse table.

As an example, consider a dictionary of products with the following configuration:

Query the dictionary data:

You can use the dictGet* function to get the dictionary data in this format.

This view isn't helpful when you need to get raw data, or when performing a JOIN operation. For these cases, you can use the Dictionary engine, which displays the dictionary data in a table.

Syntax:

Usage example:

Ok

Take a look at what's in the table.

See Also