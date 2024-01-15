Alias table engine

The Alias engine creates a proxy to another table. All read and write operations are forwarded to the target table, while the alias itself stores no data and only maintains a reference to the target table.

This is an experimental feature that may change in backwards-incompatible ways in the future releases. Enable usage of the Alias table engine with allow_experimental_alias_table_engine setting. Input the command set allow_experimental_alias_table_engine = 1 .

CREATE TABLE [db_name.]alias_name ENGINE = Alias(target_table)

Or with explicit database name:

CREATE TABLE [db_name.]alias_name ENGINE = Alias(target_db, target_table)

Note The Alias table does not support explicit column definitions. Columns are automatically inherited from the target table. This ensures that the alias always matches the target table's schema.

target_db (optional) — Name of the database containing the target table.

— Name of the target table.

The Alias table engine supports all major operations.

These operations are proxied to the target table:

Operation Support Description SELECT ✅ Read data from target table INSERT ✅ Write data to target table INSERT SELECT ✅ Batch insert into target table ALTER TABLE ADD COLUMN ✅ Add columns to target table ALTER TABLE MODIFY SETTING ✅ Modify target table settings ALTER TABLE PARTITION ✅ Partition operations (DETACH/ATTACH/DROP) on target ALTER TABLE UPDATE ✅ Update rows in target table (mutation) ALTER TABLE DELETE ✅ Delete rows from target table (mutation) OPTIMIZE TABLE ✅ Optimize target table (merge parts) TRUNCATE TABLE ✅ Truncate target table

These operations only affect the alias, not the target table:

Operation Support Description DROP TABLE ✅ Drop the alias only, target table remains unchanged RENAME TABLE ✅ Rename the alias only, target table remains unchanged

Create a simple alias in the same database:

-- Create source table CREATE TABLE source_data ( id UInt32, name String, value Float64 ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY id; -- Insert some data INSERT INTO source_data VALUES (1, 'one', 10.1), (2, 'two', 20.2); -- Create alias CREATE TABLE data_alias ENGINE = Alias('source_data'); -- Query through alias SELECT * FROM data_alias;

┌─id─┬─name─┬─value─┐ │ 1 │ one │ 10.1 │ │ 2 │ two │ 20.2 │ └────┴──────┴───────┘

Create an alias pointing to a table in a different database:

-- Create databases CREATE DATABASE db1; CREATE DATABASE db2; -- Create source table in db1 CREATE TABLE db1.events ( timestamp DateTime, event_type String, user_id UInt32 ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY timestamp; -- Create alias in db2 pointing to db1.events CREATE TABLE db2.events_alias ENGINE = Alias('db1', 'events'); -- Or using database.table format CREATE TABLE db2.events_alias2 ENGINE = Alias('db1.events'); -- Both aliases work identically INSERT INTO db2.events_alias VALUES (now(), 'click', 100); SELECT * FROM db2.events_alias2;

All write operations are forwarded to the target table:

CREATE TABLE metrics ( ts DateTime, metric_name String, value Float64 ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY ts; CREATE TABLE metrics_alias ENGINE = Alias('metrics'); -- Insert through alias INSERT INTO metrics_alias VALUES (now(), 'cpu_usage', 45.2), (now(), 'memory_usage', 78.5); -- Insert with SELECT INSERT INTO metrics_alias SELECT now(), 'disk_usage', number * 10 FROM system.numbers LIMIT 5; -- Verify data is in the target table SELECT count() FROM metrics; -- Returns 7 SELECT count() FROM metrics_alias; -- Returns 7

Alter operations modify the target table schema:

CREATE TABLE users ( id UInt32, name String ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY id; CREATE TABLE users_alias ENGINE = Alias('users'); -- Add column through alias ALTER TABLE users_alias ADD COLUMN email String DEFAULT ''; -- Column is added to target table DESCRIBE users;

┌─name──┬─type───┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┐ │ id │ UInt32 │ │ │ │ name │ String │ │ │ │ email │ String │ DEFAULT │ '' │ └───────┴────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┘

UPDATE and DELETE operations are supported:

CREATE TABLE products ( id UInt32, name String, price Float64, status String DEFAULT 'active' ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY id; CREATE TABLE products_alias ENGINE = Alias('products'); INSERT INTO products_alias VALUES (1, 'item_one', 100.0, 'active'), (2, 'item_two', 200.0, 'active'), (3, 'item_three', 300.0, 'inactive'); -- Update through alias ALTER TABLE products_alias UPDATE price = price * 1.1 WHERE status = 'active'; -- Delete through alias ALTER TABLE products_alias DELETE WHERE status = 'inactive'; -- Changes are applied to target table SELECT * FROM products ORDER BY id;

┌─id─┬─name─────┬─price─┬─status─┐ │ 1 │ item_one │ 110.0 │ active │ │ 2 │ item_two │ 220.0 │ active │ └────┴──────────┴───────┴────────┘

For partitioned tables, partition operations are forwarded:

CREATE TABLE logs ( date Date, level String, message String ) ENGINE = MergeTree PARTITION BY toYYYYMM(date) ORDER BY date; CREATE TABLE logs_alias ENGINE = Alias('logs'); INSERT INTO logs_alias VALUES ('2024-01-15', 'INFO', 'message1'), ('2024-02-15', 'ERROR', 'message2'), ('2024-03-15', 'INFO', 'message3'); -- Detach partition through alias ALTER TABLE logs_alias DETACH PARTITION '202402'; SELECT count() FROM logs_alias; -- Returns 2 (partition 202402 detached) -- Attach partition back ALTER TABLE logs_alias ATTACH PARTITION '202402'; SELECT count() FROM logs_alias; -- Returns 3

Optimize operations merge parts in the target table:

CREATE TABLE events ( id UInt32, data String ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY id; CREATE TABLE events_alias ENGINE = Alias('events'); -- Multiple inserts create multiple parts INSERT INTO events_alias VALUES (1, 'data1'); INSERT INTO events_alias VALUES (2, 'data2'); INSERT INTO events_alias VALUES (3, 'data3'); -- Check parts count SELECT count() FROM system.parts WHERE database = currentDatabase() AND table = 'events' AND active; -- Optimize through alias OPTIMIZE TABLE events_alias FINAL; -- Parts are merged in target table SELECT count() FROM system.parts WHERE database = currentDatabase() AND table = 'events' AND active; -- Returns 1

Aliases can be renamed or dropped independently: