Full-text Search using Full-text Indexes

Experimental feature. Learn more. Experimental feature.

Not supported in ClickHouse Cloud Not supported in ClickHouse Cloud

Full-text indexes are an experimental type of secondary indexes which provide fast text search capabilities for String or FixedString columns. The main idea of a full-text index is to store a mapping from "terms" to the rows which contain these terms. "Terms" are tokenized cells of the string column. For example, the string cell "I will be a little late" is by default tokenized into six terms "I", "will", "be", "a", "little" and "late". Another kind of tokenizer is n-grams. For example, the result of 3-gram tokenization will be 21 terms "I w", " wi", "wil", "ill", "ll ", "l b", " be" etc. The more fine-granular the input strings are tokenized, the bigger but also the more useful the resulting full-text index will be.

Note Full-text indexes are experimental and should not be used in production environments yet. They may change in the future in backward-incompatible ways, for example with respect to their DDL/DQL syntax or performance/compression characteristics.

To use full-text indexes, first enable them in the configuration:

An full-text index can be defined on a string column using the following syntax

Note In earlier versions of ClickHouse, the corresponding index type name was inverted .

where N specifies the tokenizer:

full_text(0) (or shorter: full_text() ) set the tokenizer to "tokens", i.e. split strings along spaces,

(or shorter: ) set the tokenizer to "tokens", i.e. split strings along spaces, full_text(N) with N between 2 and 8 sets the tokenizer to "ngrams(N)"

The maximum rows per postings list can be specified as the second parameter. This parameter can be used to control postings list sizes to avoid generating huge postings list files. The following variants exist:

full_text(ngrams, max_rows_per_postings_list) : Use given max_rows_per_postings_list (assuming it is not 0)

: Use given max_rows_per_postings_list (assuming it is not 0) full_text(ngrams, 0) : No limitation of maximum rows per postings list

: No limitation of maximum rows per postings list full_text(ngrams) : Use a default maximum rows which is 64K.

Being a type of skipping index, full-text indexes can be dropped or added to a column after table creation:

To use the index, no special functions or syntax are required. Typical string search predicates automatically leverage the index. As examples, consider:

The full-text index also works on columns of type Array(String) , Array(FixedString) , Map(String) and Map(String) .

Like for other secondary indices, each column part has its own full-text index. Furthermore, each full-text index is internally divided into "segments". The existence and size of the segments are generally transparent to users but the segment size determines the memory consumption during index construction (e.g. when two parts are merged). Configuration parameter "max_digestion_size_per_segment" (default: 256 MB) controls the amount of data read consumed from the underlying column before a new segment is created. Incrementing the parameter raises the intermediate memory consumption for index construction but also improves lookup performance since fewer segments need to be checked on average to evaluate a query.

Let's look at the performance improvements of full-text indexes on a large dataset with lots of text. We will use 28.7M rows of comments on the popular Hacker News website. Here is the table without an full-text index:

The 28.7M rows are in a Parquet file in S3 - let's insert them into the hackernews table:

Consider the following simple search for the term ClickHouse (and its varied upper and lower cases) in the comment column:

Notice it takes 3 seconds to execute the query:

We will use ALTER TABLE and add an full-text index on the lowercase of the comment column, then materialize it (which can take a while - wait for it to materialize):

We run the same query...

...and notice the query executes 4x faster:

We can also search for one or all of multiple terms, i.e., disjunctions or conjunctions: