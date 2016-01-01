CollapsingMergeTree
Description
The
CollapsingMergeTree engine inherits from MergeTree
and adds logic for collapsing rows during the merge process.
The
CollapsingMergeTree table engine asynchronously deletes (collapses)
pairs of rows if all the fields in a sorting key (
ORDER BY) are equivalent except for the special field
Sign,
which can have values of either
1 or
-1.
Rows without a pair of opposite valued
Sign are kept.
For more details, see the Collapsing section of the document.
This engine may significantly reduce the volume of storage,
increasing the efficiency of
SELECT queries as a consequence.
Parameters
All parameters of this table engine, with the exception of the
Sign parameter,
have the same meaning as in
MergeTree.
Sign— The name given to a column with the type of row where
1is a "state" row and
-1is a "cancel" row. Type: Int8.
Creating a Table
Deprecated Method for Creating a Table
The method below is not recommended for use in new projects. We advise, if possible, to update old projects to use the new method.
Sign — The name given to a column with the type of row where
1 is a "state" row and
-1 is a "cancel" row. Int8.
- For a description of query parameters, see query description.
- When creating a
CollapsingMergeTreetable, the same query clauses are required, as when creating a
MergeTreetable.
Collapsing
Data
Consider the situation where you need to save continually changing data for some given object.
It may sound logical to have one row per object and update it anytime something changes,
however, update operations are expensive and slow for the DBMS because they require rewriting the data in storage.
If we need to write data quickly, performing large numbers of updates is not an acceptable approach,
but we can always write the changes of an object sequentially.
To do so, we make use of the special column
Sign.
- If
Sign=
1it means that the row is a "state" row: a row containing fields which represent a current valid state.
- If
Sign=
-1it means that the row is a "cancel" row: a row used for the cancellation of state of an object with the same attributes.
For example, we want to calculate how many pages users checked on some website and how long they visited them for. At some given moment in time, we write the following row with the state of user activity:
At a later moment in time, we register the change of user activity and write it with the following two rows:
The first row cancels the previous state of the object (representing a user in this case).
It should copy all the sorting key fields for the "canceled" row except for
Sign.
The second row above contains the current state.
As we need only the last state of user activity, the original "state" row and the "cancel" row that we inserted can be deleted as shown below, collapsing the invalid (old) state of an object:
CollapsingMergeTree carries out precisely this collapsing behavior while merging of the data parts takes place.
The reason for why two rows are needed for each change is further discussed in the Algorithm paragraph.
The peculiarities of such an approach
- The program that writes the data should remember the state of an object to be able to cancel it. The "cancel" row should contain copies of sorting key fields of the "state" and the opposite
Sign. This increases the initial size of storage but allows us to write the data quickly.
- Long growing arrays in columns reduce the efficiency of the engine due to the increased load for writing. The more straightforward the data, the higher the efficiency.
- The
SELECTresults depend strongly on the consistency of the object change history. Be accurate when preparing data for inserting. You can get unpredictable results with inconsistent data. For example, negative values for non-negative metrics such as session depth.
Algorithm
When ClickHouse merges data parts,
each group of consecutive rows with the same sorting key (
ORDER BY) is reduced to no more than two rows,
the "state" row with
Sign =
1 and the "cancel" row with
Sign =
-1.
In other words, in ClickHouse entries collapse.
For each resulting data part ClickHouse saves:
|1.
|The first "cancel" and the last "state" rows, if the number of "state" and "cancel" rows matches and the last row is a "state" row.
|2.
|The last "state" row, if there are more "state" rows than "cancel" rows.
|3.
|The first "cancel" row, if there are more "cancel" rows than "state" rows.
|4.
|None of the rows, in all other cases.
Additionally, when there are at least two more "state" rows than "cancel" rows, or at least two more "cancel" rows than "state" rows, the merge continues. ClickHouse, however, treats this situation as a logical error and records it in the server log. This error can occur if the same data is inserted more than once. Thus, collapsing should not change the results of calculating statistics. Changes are gradually collapsed so that in the end only the last state of almost every object is left.
The
Sign column is required because the merging algorithm does not guarantee
that all the rows with the same sorting key will be in the same resulting data part and even on the same physical server.
ClickHouse processes
SELECT queries with multiple threads, and it cannot predict the order of rows in the result.
Aggregation is required if there is a need to get completely "collapsed" data from the
CollapsingMergeTree table.
To finalize collapsing, write a query with the
GROUP BY clause and aggregate functions that account for the sign.
For example, to calculate quantity, use
sum(Sign) instead of
count().
To calculate the sum of something, use
sum(Sign * x) together
HAVING sum(Sign) > 0 instead of
sum(x)
as in the example below.
The aggregates
count,
sum and
avg could be calculated this way.
The aggregate
uniq could be calculated if an object has at least one non-collapsed state.
The aggregates
min and
max could not be calculated
because
CollapsingMergeTree does not save the history of the collapsed states.
If you need to extract data without aggregation
(for example, to check whether rows whose newest values match certain conditions are present),
you can use the
FINAL modifier for the
FROM clause. It will merge the data before returning the result.
For CollapsingMergeTree, only the latest state row for each key is returned.
Examples
Example of Use
Given the following example data:
Let's create a table
UAct using the
CollapsingMergeTree:
Next we will insert some data:
We use two
INSERT queries to create two different data parts.
If we insert the data with a single query, ClickHouse creates only one data part and will not perform any merge ever.
We can select the data using:
Let's take a look at the returned data above and see if collapsing occurred...
With two
INSERT queries, we created two data parts.
The
SELECT query was performed in two threads, and we got a random order of rows.
However, collapsing did not occur because there was no merge of the data parts yet
and ClickHouse merges data parts in the background at an unknown moment which we cannot predict.
We therefore need an aggregation
which we perform with the
sum
aggregate function and the
HAVING clause:
If we do not need aggregation and want to force collapsing, we can also use the
FINAL modifier for
FROM clause.
This way of selecting the data is less inefficient and is not recommended for use with large amounts of scanned data (millions of rows).
Example of Another Approach
The idea with this approach is that merges take into account only key fields.
In the "cancel" row, we can therefore specify negative values
that equalize the previous version of the row when summing without using the
Sign column.
For this example, we will make use of the sample data below:
For this approach, it is necessary to change the data types of
PageViews and
Duration to store negative values.
We therefore change the values of these columns from
UInt8 to
Int16 when we create our table
UAct using the
collapsingMergeTree:
Let's test the approach by inserting data into our table.
For examples or small tables, it is, however, acceptable: