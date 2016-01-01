AggregatingMergeTree
The engine inherits from MergeTree, altering the logic for data parts merging. ClickHouse replaces all rows with the same primary key (or more accurately, with the same sorting key) with a single row (within a one data part) that stores a combination of states of aggregate functions.
You can use
AggregatingMergeTree tables for incremental data aggregation, including for aggregated materialized views.
You can see an example of how to use the AggregatingMergeTree and Aggregate functions in the below video:
The engine processes all columns with the following types:
AggregateFunction
SimpleAggregateFunction
It is appropriate to use
AggregatingMergeTree if it reduces the number of rows by orders.
Creating a Table
For a description of request parameters, see request description.
Query clauses
When creating an
AggregatingMergeTree table, the same clauses are required as when creating a
MergeTree table.
Deprecated Method for Creating a Table
Do not use this method in new projects and, if possible, switch the old projects to the method described above.
All of the parameters have the same meaning as in
MergeTree.
SELECT and INSERT
To insert data, use INSERT SELECT query with aggregate -State- functions.
When selecting data from
AggregatingMergeTree table, use
GROUP BY clause and the same aggregate functions as when inserting data, but using the
-Merge suffix.
In the results of
SELECT query, the values of
AggregateFunction type have implementation-specific binary representation for all of the ClickHouse output formats. For example, if you dump data into
TabSeparated format with a
SELECT query, then this dump can be loaded back using an
INSERT query.
Example of an Aggregated Materialized View
The following example assumes that you have a database named
test, so create it if it doesn't already exist:
Now create the table
test.visits that contains the raw data:
Next, you need an
AggregatingMergeTree table that will store
AggregationFunctions that keep track of the total number of visits and the number of unique users.
Create an
AggregatingMergeTree materialized view that watches the
test.visits table, and uses the
AggregateFunction type:
Create a materialized view that populates
test.agg_visits from
test.visits:
Insert data into the
test.visits table:
The data is inserted in both
test.visits and
test.agg_visits.
To get the aggregated data, execute a query such as
SELECT ... GROUP BY ... from the materialized view
test.mv_visits:
Add another couple of records to
test.visits, but this time try using a different timestamp for one of the records:
Run the
SELECT query again, which will return the following output: