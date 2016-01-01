YTsaurus
Experimental table The engine allows to import data from the YTsaurus cluster.
Creating a Table
This is an experimental feature that may change in backwards-incompatible ways in the future releases.
Enable usage of the YTsaurus table engine
with allow_experimental_ytsaurus_table_engine setting.
Input the command
set allow_experimental_ytsaurus_table_engine = 1.
Engine Parameters
http_proxy_url— URL to the YTsaurus http proxy.
cypress_path— Cypress path to the data source.
oauth_token— OAuth token.
Usage Example
Shows a query creating the YTsaurus table:
Returns the data from the table:
Data types
Primitive data types
|YTsaurus data type
|Clickhouse data type
int8
Int8
int16
Int16
int32
Int32
int64
Int64
uint8
UInt8
uint16
UInt16
uint32
UInt32
uint64
UInt64
float
Float32
double
Float64
boolean
Bool
string
String
utf8
String
json
JSON
yson(type_v3)
JSON
uuid
UUID
date32
Date(Not supported yet)
datetime64
Int64
timestamp64
Int64
interval64
Int64
date
Date(Not supported yet)
datetime
DateTime
timestamp
DateTime64(6)
interval
UInt64
any
String
null
Nothing
void
Nothing
T with
required = False
Nullable(T)
Composite types
|YTsaurus data type
|Clickhouse data type
decimal
Decimal
optional
Nullable
list
Array
struct
NamedTuple
tuple
Tuple
variant
Variant
dict
|`Array(Tuple(...))
tagged
T
