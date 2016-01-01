S3Queue Table Engine

This engine provides integration with Amazon S3 ecosystem and allows streaming import. This engine is similar to the Kafka, RabbitMQ engines, but provides S3-specific features.

Danger Before 24.7 , it is required to use s3queue_ prefix for all settings apart from mode , after_processing and keeper_path .

Engine parameters

S3Queue parameters are the same as S3 table engine supports. See parameters section here.

Example

Using named collections:

To get a list of settings, configured for the table, use system.s3_queue_settings table. Available from 24.10 .

Possible values:

unordered — With unordered mode, the set of all already processed files is tracked with persistent nodes in ZooKeeper.

ordered — With ordered mode, the files are processed in lexicographic order. It means that if file named 'BBB' was processed at some point and later on a file named 'AA' is added to the bucket, it will be ignored. Only the max name (in lexicographic sense) of the successfully consumed file, and the names of files that will be retried after unsuccessful loading attempt are being stored in ZooKeeper.

Default value: ordered in versions before 24.6. Starting with 24.6 there is no default value, the setting becomes required to be specified manually. For tables created on earlier versions the default value will remain Ordered for compatibility.

Delete or keep file after successful processing. Possible values:

keep.

delete.

Default value: keep .

The path in ZooKeeper can be specified as a table engine setting or default path can be formed from the global configuration-provided path and table UUID. Possible values:

String.

Default value: / .

Retry file loading up to specified number of times. By default, there are no retries. Possible values:

Positive integer.

Default value: 0 .

Number of threads to perform processing. Applies only for Unordered mode.

Default value: 1 .

Enable logging to system.s3queue_log .

Default value: 0 .

Specifies the minimum time, in milliseconds, that ClickHouse waits before making the next polling attempt.

Possible values:

Positive integer.

Default value: 1000 .

Defines the maximum time, in milliseconds, that ClickHouse waits before initiating the next polling attempt.

Possible values:

Positive integer.

Default value: 10000 .

Determines the additional wait time added to the previous polling interval when no new files are found. The next poll occurs after the sum of the previous interval and this backoff value, or the maximum interval, whichever is lower.

Possible values:

Positive integer.

Default value: 0 .

Allows to limit the number of Zookeeper nodes if the 'unordered' mode is used, does nothing for 'ordered' mode. If limit reached the oldest processed files will be deleted from ZooKeeper node and processed again.

Possible values:

Positive integer.

Default value: 1000 .

Maximum number of seconds to store processed files in ZooKeeper node (store forever by default) for 'unordered' mode, does nothing for 'ordered' mode. After the specified number of seconds, the file will be re-imported.

Possible values:

Positive integer.

Default value: 0 .

For 'Ordered' mode. Defines a minimum boundary for reschedule interval for a background task, which is responsible for maintaining tracked file TTL and maximum tracked files set.

Default value: 10000 .

For 'Ordered' mode. Defines a maximum boundary for reschedule interval for a background task, which is responsible for maintaining tracked file TTL and maximum tracked files set.

Default value: 30000 .

For 'Ordered' mode. Available since 24.6 . If there are several replicas of S3Queue table, each working with the same metadata directory in keeper, the value of s3queue_buckets needs to be equal to at least the number of replicas. If s3queue_processing_threads setting is used as well, it makes sense to increase the value of s3queue_buckets setting even further, as it defines the actual parallelism of S3Queue processing.

Engine supports all s3 related settings. For more information about S3 settings see here.

Scale plan feature S3 Role-Based Access is available in the Scale and Enterprise plans. To upgrade, visit the Plans page in the cloud console.

The s3Queue table engine supports role-based access. Refer to the documentation here for steps to configure a role to access your bucket.

Once the role is configured, a roleARN can be passed via an extra_credentials parameter as shown below:

S3Queue processing mode allows to store less metadata in ZooKeeper, but has a limitation that files, which added later by time, are required to have alphanumerically bigger names.

S3Queue ordered mode, as well as unordered , supports (s3queue_)processing_threads_num setting ( s3queue_ prefix is optional), which allows to control number of threads, which would do processing of S3 files locally on the server. In addition, ordered mode also introduces another setting called (s3queue_)buckets which means "logical threads". It means that in distributed scenario, when there are several servers with S3Queue table replicas, where this setting defines the number of processing units. E.g. each processing thread on each S3Queue replica will try to lock a certain bucket for processing, each bucket is attributed to certain files by hash of the file name. Therefore, in distributed scenario it is highly recommended to have (s3queue_)buckets setting to be at least equal to the number of replicas or bigger. This is fine to have the number of buckets bigger than the number of replicas. The most optimal scenario would be for (s3queue_)buckets setting to equal a multiplication of number_of_replicas and (s3queue_)processing_threads_num . The setting (s3queue_)processing_threads_num is not recommended for usage before version 24.6 . The setting (s3queue_)buckets is available starting with version 24.6 .

SELECT is not particularly useful for streaming import (except for debugging), because each file can be imported only once. It is more practical to create real-time threads using materialized views. To do this:

Use the engine to create a table for consuming from specified path in S3 and consider it a data stream. Create a table with the desired structure. Create a materialized view that converts data from the engine and puts it into a previously created table.

When the MATERIALIZED VIEW joins the engine, it starts collecting data in the background.

Example:

_path — Path to the file.

— Path to the file. _file — Name of the file.

For more information about virtual columns see here.

path argument can specify multiple files using bash-like wildcards. For being processed file should exist and match to the whole path pattern. Listing of files is determined during SELECT (not at CREATE moment).

* — Substitutes any number of any characters except / including empty string.

— Substitutes any number of any characters except including empty string. ** — Substitutes any number of any characters include / including empty string.

— Substitutes any number of any characters include including empty string. ? — Substitutes any single character.

— Substitutes any single character. {some_string,another_string,yet_another_one} — Substitutes any of strings 'some_string', 'another_string', 'yet_another_one' .

— Substitutes any of strings . {N..M} — Substitutes any number in range from N to M including both borders. N and M can have leading zeroes e.g. 000..078 .

Constructions with {} are similar to the remote table function.

Duplicated rows can be as a result of:

an exception happens during parsing in the middle of file processing and retries are enabled via s3queue_loading_retries ;

S3Queue is configured on multiple servers pointing to the same path in zookeeper and keeper session expires before one server managed to commit processed file, which could lead to another server taking processing of the file, which could be partially or fully processed by the first server;

abnormal server termination.

S3Queue is configured on multiple servers pointing to the same path in zookeeper and Ordered mode is used, then s3queue_loading_retries will not work. This will be fixed soon.

For introspection use system.s3queue stateless table and system.s3queue_log persistent table.

system.s3queue . This table is not persistent and shows in-memory state of S3Queue : which files are currently being processed, which files are processed or failed.

Example:

system.s3queue_log . Persistent table. Has the same information as system.s3queue , but for processed and failed files.

The table has the following structure:

In order to use system.s3queue_log define its configuration in server config file:

Example: