PostgreSQL Table Engine
The PostgreSQL engine allows
SELECT and
INSERT queries on data stored on a remote PostgreSQL server.
Currently, only PostgreSQL versions 12 and up are supported.
In addition to the Postgres table engine, you can use PeerDB by ClickHouse to set up a continuous data pipeline from Postgres to ClickHouse. PeerDB is a tool designed specifically to replicate data from Postgres to ClickHouse using change data capture (CDC).
Creating a Table
See a detailed description of the CREATE TABLE query.
The table structure can differ from the original PostgreSQL table structure:
- Column names should be the same as in the original PostgreSQL table, but you can use just some of these columns and in any order.
- Column types may differ from those in the original PostgreSQL table. ClickHouse tries to cast values to the ClickHouse data types.
- The external_table_functions_use_nulls setting defines how to handle Nullable columns. Default value: 1. If 0, the table function does not make Nullable columns and inserts default values instead of nulls. This is also applicable for NULL values inside arrays.
Engine Parameters
host:port— PostgreSQL server address.
database— Remote database name.
table— Remote table name.
user— PostgreSQL user.
password— User password.
schema— Non-default table schema. Optional.
on_conflict— Conflict resolution strategy. Example:
ON CONFLICT DO NOTHING. Optional. Note: adding this option will make insertion less efficient.
Named collections (available since version 21.11) are recommended for production environment. Here is an example:
Some parameters can be overridden by key value arguments:
Implementation Details
SELECT queries on PostgreSQL side run as
COPY (SELECT ...) TO STDOUT inside read-only PostgreSQL transaction with commit after each
SELECT query.
Simple
WHERE clauses such as
=,
!=,
>,
>=,
<,
<=, and
IN are executed on the PostgreSQL server.
All joins, aggregations, sorting,
IN [ array ] conditions and the
LIMIT sampling constraint are executed in ClickHouse only after the query to PostgreSQL finishes.
INSERT queries on PostgreSQL side run as
COPY "table_name" (field1, field2, ... fieldN) FROM STDIN inside PostgreSQL transaction with auto-commit after each
INSERT statement.
PostgreSQL
Array types are converted into ClickHouse arrays.
Be careful - in PostgreSQL an array data, created like a
type_name[], may contain multi-dimensional arrays of different dimensions in different table rows in same column. But in ClickHouse it is only allowed to have multidimensional arrays of the same count of dimensions in all table rows in same column.
Supports multiple replicas that must be listed by
|. For example:
Replicas priority for PostgreSQL dictionary source is supported. The bigger the number in map, the less the priority. The highest priority is
0.
In the example below replica
example01-1 has the highest priority:
Usage Example
Table in PostgreSQL
Creating Table in ClickHouse, and connecting to PostgreSQL table created above
This example uses the PostgreSQL table engine to connect the ClickHouse table to the PostgreSQL table and use both SELECT and INSERT statements to the PostgreSQL database:
Inserting initial data from PostgreSQL table into ClickHouse table, using a SELECT query
The postgresql table function copies the data from PostgreSQL to ClickHouse, which is often used for improving the query performance of the data by querying or performing analytics in ClickHouse rather than in PostgreSQL, or can also be used for migrating data from PostgreSQL to ClickHouse. Since we will be copying the data from PostgreSQL to ClickHouse, we will use a MergeTree table engine in ClickHouse and call it postgresql_copy:
Inserting incremental data from PostgreSQL table into ClickHouse table
If then performing ongoing synchronization between the PostgreSQL table and ClickHouse table after the initial insert, you can use a WHERE clause in ClickHouse to insert only data added to PostgreSQL based on a timestamp or unique sequence ID.
This would require keeping track of the max ID or timestamp previously added, such as the following:
Then inserting values from PostgreSQL table greater than the max
Selecting data from the resulting ClickHouse table
Using Non-default Schema
