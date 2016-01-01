Paimon table engine

This engine provides a read-only integration with existing Apache Paimon tables in Amazon S3, Azure, HDFS and locally stored tables. It supports snapshot reads, incremental reads, and basic partition pruning provided by the engine.

Note that the Paimon table must already exist in the storage, this command does not take DDL parameters to create a new table. Creating Paimon* tables is gated by allow_experimental_paimon_storage_engine (disabled by default), so enable it before running CREATE TABLE .

SET allow_experimental_paimon_storage_engine = 1; CREATE TABLE paimon_table_s3 ENGINE = PaimonS3(url, [, access_key_id, secret_access_key] [,format] [,structure] [,compression]) CREATE TABLE paimon_table_azure ENGINE = PaimonAzure(connection_string|storage_account_url, container_name, blobpath, [,account_name], [,account_key] [,format] [,compression_method]) CREATE TABLE paimon_table_hdfs ENGINE = PaimonHDFS(path_to_table, [,format] [,compression_method]) CREATE TABLE paimon_table_local ENGINE = PaimonLocal(path_to_table, [,format] [,compression_method])

Description of the arguments coincides with description of arguments in engines S3 , AzureBlobStorage , HDFS and File correspondingly. format stands for the format of data files in the Paimon table.

Engine parameters can be specified using Named Collections

CREATE TABLE paimon_table ENGINE=PaimonS3('http://test.s3.amazonaws.com/clickhouse-bucket/test_table', 'test', 'test')

Using named collections:

<clickhouse> <named_collections> <paimon_conf> <url>http://test.s3.amazonaws.com/clickhouse-bucket/</url> <access_key_id>test</access_key_id> <secret_access_key>test</secret_access_key> </paimon_conf> </named_collections> </clickhouse>

CREATE TABLE paimon_table ENGINE=PaimonS3(paimon_conf, filename = 'test_table')

Snapshot reads from the latest table snapshot.

Incremental reads based on committed snapshot id when enabled.

Partition pruning when use_paimon_partition_pruning is enabled.

is enabled. Optional background refresh of metadata when configured.

Stable table UUID when using Atomic/Replicated databases, enabling {uuid} macros in Keeper paths.

This engine uses the same settings as the corresponding object storage engines and adds Paimon-specific settings:

allow_experimental_paimon_storage_engine — enables creation of Paimon , PaimonS3 , PaimonAzure , PaimonHDFS , and PaimonLocal table engines. Default: 0 (disabled).

— enables creation of , , , , and table engines. Default: (disabled). paimon_incremental_read — enable incremental read mode.

— enable incremental read mode. paimon_metadata_refresh_interval_sec — background metadata refresh interval in seconds. When set to a value greater than 0, a background task periodically pulls the latest snapshot and schema from object storage. Default: 30.

— background metadata refresh interval in seconds. When set to a value greater than 0, a background task periodically pulls the latest snapshot and schema from object storage. Default: 30. paimon_keeper_path — Keeper path for incremental read state. Must be set and unique per table; supports macros such as {database} , {table} , {uuid} .

— Keeper path for incremental read state. Must be set and unique per table; supports macros such as , , . paimon_replica_name — Replica name for incremental read state. Must be set and unique per replica; supports macros such as {replica} .

Incremental read with Keeper state:

CREATE TABLE paimon_inc ENGINE = PaimonS3(paimon_conf, filename = 'paimon_all_types') SETTINGS paimon_incremental_read = 1, paimon_keeper_path = '/clickhouse/{database}/{uuid}', paimon_replica_name = '{replica}';

The following settings are query-level (passed via SELECT ... SETTINGS , not in CREATE TABLE ). They control per-query behavior of incremental reads:

paimon_target_snapshot_id — read only the delta of the specified snapshot. The committed watermark in Keeper is not advanced, so the same snapshot can be re-read any number of times. Default: -1 (disabled).

— read only the delta of the specified snapshot. The committed watermark in Keeper is advanced, so the same snapshot can be re-read any number of times. Default: (disabled). max_consume_snapshots — maximum number of snapshots to consume in a single incremental read. When the source has accumulated many unread snapshots, this limits how many are consumed per query to control batch size. 0 means no limit. Default: 0 .

Targeted snapshot read — always returns the delta of snapshot 1, regardless of the current watermark:

SELECT count() FROM paimon_inc SETTINGS paimon_target_snapshot_id = 1;

Limiting snapshots per batch — if three new snapshots are pending, consume at most two per query:

SELECT count() FROM paimon_inc SETTINGS max_consume_snapshots = 2;

You can build an end-to-end pipeline that continuously syncs data from a Paimon table into a MergeTree table using a refreshable Materialized View in APPEND mode. Each refresh cycle reads only new incremental data from Paimon and appends it to the destination table.

Step 1 — Create the Paimon source table with incremental read and metadata refresh enabled.

The example below uses PaimonLocal . Replace the engine with PaimonS3 , PaimonAzure , PaimonHDFS , or the Paimon alias as appropriate for your storage backend:

SET allow_experimental_paimon_storage_engine = 1; -- Local storage CREATE TABLE paimon_mv_source ENGINE = PaimonLocal('/path/to/paimon/table') SETTINGS paimon_incremental_read = 1, paimon_keeper_path = '/clickhouse/tables/{uuid}', paimon_replica_name = '{replica}', paimon_metadata_refresh_interval_sec = 1; -- S3 storage (Paimon is an alias for PaimonS3) CREATE TABLE paimon_mv_source ENGINE = Paimon('http://minio:9000/bucket/path/to/table', 'access_key', 'secret_key') SETTINGS paimon_incremental_read = 1, paimon_keeper_path = '/clickhouse/tables/{uuid}', paimon_replica_name = '{replica}', paimon_metadata_refresh_interval_sec = 1;

paimon_metadata_refresh_interval_sec sets the background metadata refresh interval in seconds. When greater than 0, a background task periodically pulls the latest snapshot and schema from object storage, so that the MV refresh cycle can see newly committed data without waiting for a query to trigger the metadata update. Default is 30. Use cautiously on many tables to avoid excessive object storage and Keeper I/O.

Step 2 — Create the MergeTree destination table (schema cloned from the Paimon table):

CREATE TABLE paimon_mv_dest AS paimon_mv_source ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY tuple();

Step 3 — Create the refreshable Materialized View:

CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW paimon_mv REFRESH EVERY 10 SECOND APPEND TO paimon_mv_dest AS SELECT * FROM paimon_mv_source;

Every 10 seconds the MV fires a SELECT * FROM paimon_mv_source , which returns only the rows added since the last committed snapshot, and appends them to paimon_mv_dest .

Cleanup:

SYSTEM STOP VIEW paimon_mv; DROP VIEW IF EXISTS paimon_mv SYNC; DROP TABLE IF EXISTS paimon_mv_dest SYNC; DROP TABLE IF EXISTS paimon_mv_source SYNC;

Note Stop the MV before dropping it to prevent background refresh from blocking DDL operations.

Incremental read requires Keeper (ZooKeeper) to be configured.

Incremental read requires paimon_keeper_path to be set and unique per table.

to be set and unique per table. paimon_replica_name must be unique per replica within the same Keeper path.

must be unique per replica within the same Keeper path. Incremental read uses at-most-once delivery: the committed snapshot is advanced when data files are collected, before the data is actually consumed. If the query fails after file collection, the skipped snapshots will not be re-read on retry.

The table engine is read-only; data modification is not supported.

Incremental read does not handle historical data deletions from the Paimon source. If upstream Paimon data is deleted or updated, the corresponding rows already written to a ClickHouse MergeTree destination table will not be automatically removed. You must manually issue ALTER TABLE ... DELETE on the MergeTree table to clean up stale data.

Table engine Paimon is an alias to PaimonS3 now.

_path — Path to the file. Type: LowCardinality(String) .

— Path to the file. Type: . _file — Name of the file. Type: LowCardinality(String) .

— Name of the file. Type: . _size — Size of the file in bytes. Type: Nullable(UInt64) . If the file size is unknown, the value is NULL .

— Size of the file in bytes. Type: . If the file size is unknown, the value is . _time — Last modified time of the file. Type: Nullable(DateTime) . If the time is unknown, the value is NULL .

— Last modified time of the file. Type: . If the time is unknown, the value is . _etag — The etag of the file. Type: LowCardinality(String) . If the etag is unknown, the value is NULL .

Paimon Data Type ClickHouse Data Type BOOLEAN Int8 TINYINT Int8 SMALLINT Int16 INTEGER Int32 BIGINT Int64 FLOAT Float32 DOUBLE Float64 STRING,VARCHAR,BYTES,VARBINARY String DATE Date TIME(p),TIME Time('UTC') TIMESTAMP(p) WITH LOCAL TIME ZONE DateTime64 TIMESTAMP(p) DateTime64('UTC') CHAR FixedString(1) BINARY(n) FixedString(n) DECIMAL(P,S) Decimal(P,S) ARRAY Array MAP Map

Data types supported in Paimon partition keys: