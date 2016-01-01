MySQL Table Engine

The MySQL engine allows you to perform SELECT and INSERT queries on data that is stored on a remote MySQL server.

See a detailed description of the CREATE TABLE query.

The table structure can differ from the original MySQL table structure:

Column names should be the same as in the original MySQL table, but you can use just some of these columns and in any order.

Column types may differ from those in the original MySQL table. ClickHouse tries to cast values to the ClickHouse data types.

The external_table_functions_use_nulls setting defines how to handle Nullable columns. Default value: 1. If 0, the table function does not make Nullable columns and inserts default values instead of nulls. This is also applicable for NULL values inside arrays.

Note The MySQL Table Engine is currently not available on the ClickHouse builds for MacOS (issue)

Engine Parameters

host:port — MySQL server address.

— MySQL server address. database — Remote database name.

— Remote database name. table — Remote table name.

— Remote table name. user — MySQL user.

— MySQL user. password — User password.

— User password. replace_query — Flag that converts INSERT INTO queries to REPLACE INTO . If replace_query=1 , the query is substituted.

— Flag that converts queries to . If , the query is substituted. on_duplicate_clause — The ON DUPLICATE KEY on_duplicate_clause expression that is added to the INSERT query. Example: INSERT INTO t (c1,c2) VALUES ('a', 2) ON DUPLICATE KEY UPDATE c2 = c2 + 1 , where on_duplicate_clause is UPDATE c2 = c2 + 1 . See the MySQL documentation to find which on_duplicate_clause you can use with the ON DUPLICATE KEY clause. To specify on_duplicate_clause you need to pass 0 to the replace_query parameter. If you simultaneously pass replace_query = 1 and on_duplicate_clause , ClickHouse generates an exception.

Arguments also can be passed using named collections. In this case host and port should be specified separately. This approach is recommended for production environment.

Simple WHERE clauses such as =, !=, >, >=, <, <= are executed on the MySQL server.

The rest of the conditions and the LIMIT sampling constraint are executed in ClickHouse only after the query to MySQL finishes.

Supports multiple replicas that must be listed by | . For example:

Create table in MySQL:

Create table in ClickHouse using plain arguments:

Or using named collections:

Retrieving data from MySQL table:

Default settings are not very efficient, since they do not even reuse connections. These settings allow you to increase the number of queries run by the server per second.

Allows to automatically close the connection after query execution, i.e. disable connection reuse.

Possible values:

1 — Auto-close connection is allowed, so the connection reuse is disabled

0 — Auto-close connection is not allowed, so the connection reuse is enabled

Default value: 1 .

Sets the number of retries for pool with failover.

Possible values:

Positive integer.

0 — There are no retries for pool with failover.

Default value: 3 .

Size of connection pool (if all connections are in use, the query will wait until some connection will be freed).

Possible values:

Positive integer.

Default value: 16 .

Timeout (in seconds) for waiting for free connection (in case of there is already connection_pool_size active connections), 0 - do not wait.

Possible values:

Positive integer.

Default value: 5 .

Connect timeout (in seconds).

Possible values:

Positive integer.

Default value: 10 .

Read/write timeout (in seconds).

Possible values:

Positive integer.