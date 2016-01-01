MaterializedPostgreSQL

Not supported in ClickHouse Cloud Not supported in ClickHouse Cloud

Note ClickHouse Cloud users are recommended to use ClickPipes for PostgreSQL replication to ClickHouse. This natively supports high-performance Change Data Capture (CDC) for PostgreSQL.

Creates ClickHouse table with an initial data dump of PostgreSQL table and starts replication process, i.e. executes background job to apply new changes as they happen on PostgreSQL table in the remote PostgreSQL database.

Note This table engine is experimental. To use it, set allow_experimental_materialized_postgresql_table to 1 in your configuration files or by using the SET command:

If more than one table is required, it is highly recommended to use the MaterializedPostgreSQL database engine instead of the table engine and use the materialized_postgresql_tables_list setting, which specifies the tables to be replicated (will also be possible to add database schema ). It will be much better in terms of CPU, fewer connections and fewer replication slots inside the remote PostgreSQL database.

Engine Parameters

host:port — PostgreSQL server address.

— PostgreSQL server address. database — Remote database name.

— Remote database name. table — Remote table name.

— Remote table name. user — PostgreSQL user.

— PostgreSQL user. password — User password.

The wal_level setting must have a value logical and max_replication_slots parameter must have a value at least 2 in the PostgreSQL config file. A table with MaterializedPostgreSQL engine must have a primary key — the same as a replica identity index (by default: primary key) of a PostgreSQL table (see details on replica identity index). Only database Atomic is allowed. The MaterializedPostgreSQL table engine only works for PostgreSQL versions >= 11 as the implementation requires the pg_replication_slot_advance PostgreSQL function.

_version — Transaction counter. Type: UInt64.

_sign — Deletion mark. Type: Int8. Possible values: 1 — Row is not deleted, -1 — Row is deleted.



These columns do not need to be added when a table is created. They are always accessible in SELECT query. _version column equals LSN position in WAL , so it might be used to check how up-to-date replication is.