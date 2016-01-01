JDBC
clickhouse-jdbc-bridge contains experimental codes and is no longer supported. It may contain reliability issues and security vulnerabilities. Use it at your own risk. ClickHouse recommend using built-in table functions in ClickHouse which provide a better alternative for ad-hoc querying scenarios (Postgres, MySQL, MongoDB, etc).
Allows ClickHouse to connect to external databases via JDBC.
To implement the JDBC connection, ClickHouse uses the separate program clickhouse-jdbc-bridge that should run as a daemon.
This engine supports the Nullable data type.
Creating a Table
Engine Parameters
-
datasource_uri— URI or name of an external DBMS.
URI Format:
jdbc:<driver_name>://<host_name>:<port>/?user=<username>&password=<password>. Example for MySQL:
jdbc:mysql://localhost:3306/?user=root&password=root.
-
external_database— Database in an external DBMS.
-
external_table— Name of the table in
external_databaseor a select query like
select * from table1 where column1=1.
Usage Example
Creating a table in MySQL server by connecting directly with it's console client:
Creating a table in ClickHouse server and selecting data from it: