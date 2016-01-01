JDBC

Note clickhouse-jdbc-bridge contains experimental codes and is no longer supported. It may contain reliability issues and security vulnerabilities. Use it at your own risk. ClickHouse recommend using built-in table functions in ClickHouse which provide a better alternative for ad-hoc querying scenarios (Postgres, MySQL, MongoDB, etc).

Allows ClickHouse to connect to external databases via JDBC.

To implement the JDBC connection, ClickHouse uses the separate program clickhouse-jdbc-bridge that should run as a daemon.

This engine supports the Nullable data type.

Engine Parameters

datasource_uri — URI or name of an external DBMS. URI Format: jdbc:<driver_name>://<host_name>:<port>/?user=<username>&password=<password> . Example for MySQL: jdbc:mysql://localhost:3306/?user=root&password=root .

external_database — Database in an external DBMS.

external_table — Name of the table in external_database or a select query like select * from table1 where column1=1 .

Creating a table in MySQL server by connecting directly with it's console client:

Creating a table in ClickHouse server and selecting data from it: