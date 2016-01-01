Hudi Table Engine

This engine provides a read-only integration with existing Apache Hudi tables in Amazon S3.

Note that the Hudi table must already exist in S3, this command does not take DDL parameters to create a new table.

Engine parameters

url — Bucket url with the path to an existing Hudi table.

— Bucket url with the path to an existing Hudi table. aws_access_key_id , aws_secret_access_key - Long-term credentials for the AWS account user. You can use these to authenticate your requests. Parameter is optional. If credentials are not specified, they are used from the configuration file.

Engine parameters can be specified using Named Collections.

Example

Using named collections: