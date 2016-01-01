Hive
The Hive engine allows you to perform
SELECT queries on HDFS Hive table. Currently it supports input formats as below:
-
Text: only supports simple scalar column types except
binary
-
ORC: support simple scalar columns types except
char; only support complex types like
array
-
Parquet: support all simple scalar columns types; only support complex types like
array
Creating a Table
See a detailed description of the CREATE TABLE query.
The table structure can differ from the original Hive table structure:
- Column names should be the same as in the original Hive table, but you can use just some of these columns and in any order, also you can use some alias columns calculated from other columns.
- Column types should be the same from those in the original Hive table.
- Partition by expression should be consistent with the original Hive table, and columns in partition by expression should be in the table structure.
Engine Parameters
-
thrift://host:port— Hive Metastore address
-
database— Remote database name.
-
table— Remote table name.
Usage Example
How to Use Local Cache for HDFS Filesystem
We strongly advice you to enable local cache for remote filesystems. Benchmark shows that its almost 2x faster with cache.
Before using cache, add it to
config.xml
- enable: ClickHouse will maintain local cache for remote filesystem(HDFS) after startup if true.
- root_dir: Required. The root directory to store local cache files for remote filesystem.
- limit_size: Required. The maximum size(in bytes) of local cache files.
- bytes_read_before_flush: Control bytes before flush to local filesystem when downloading file from remote filesystem. The default value is 1MB.
When ClickHouse is started up with local cache for remote filesystem enabled, users can still choose not to use cache with
settings use_local_cache_for_remote_storage = 0 in their query.
use_local_cache_for_remote_storage is
1 by default.
Query Hive Table with ORC Input Format
Create Table in Hive
Create Table in ClickHouse
Table in ClickHouse, retrieving data from the Hive table created above:
Query Hive Table with Parquet Input Format
Create Table in Hive
Create Table in ClickHouse
Table in ClickHouse, retrieving data from the Hive table created above:
Query Hive Table with Text Input Format
Create Table in Hive
Create Table in ClickHouse
Table in ClickHouse, retrieving data from the Hive table created above: