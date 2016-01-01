HDFS

This engine provides integration with the Apache Hadoop ecosystem by allowing to manage data on HDFS via ClickHouse. This engine is similar to the File and URL engines, but provides Hadoop-specific features.

This feature is not supported by ClickHouse engineers, and it is known to have a sketchy quality. In case of any problems, fix them yourself and submit a pull request.

Engine Parameters

URI - whole file URI in HDFS. The path part of URI may contain globs. In this case the table would be readonly.

- whole file URI in HDFS. The path part of may contain globs. In this case the table would be readonly. format - specifies one of the available file formats. To perform SELECT queries, the format must be supported for input, and to perform INSERT queries – for output. The available formats are listed in the Formats section.

- specifies one of the available file formats. To perform queries, the format must be supported for input, and to perform queries – for output. The available formats are listed in the Formats section. [PARTITION BY expr]

PARTITION BY — Optional. In most cases you don't need a partition key, and if it is needed you generally don't need a partition key more granular than by month. Partitioning does not speed up queries (in contrast to the ORDER BY expression). You should never use too granular partitioning. Don't partition your data by client identifiers or names (instead, make client identifier or name the first column in the ORDER BY expression).

For partitioning by month, use the toYYYYMM(date_column) expression, where date_column is a column with a date of the type Date. The partition names here have the "YYYYMM" format.

Example:

1. Set up the hdfs_engine_table table:

2. Fill file:

3. Query the data:

Reads and writes can be parallel.

Not supported: ALTER and SELECT...SAMPLE operations. Indexes. Zero-copy replication is possible, but not recommended. Zero-copy replication is not ready for production Zero-copy replication is disabled by default in ClickHouse version 22.8 and higher. This feature is not recommended for production use.



Globs in path

Multiple path components can have globs. For being processed file should exists and matches to the whole path pattern. Listing of files determines during SELECT (not at CREATE moment).

* — Substitutes any number of any characters except / including empty string.

— Substitutes any number of any characters except including empty string. ? — Substitutes any single character.

— Substitutes any single character. {some_string,another_string,yet_another_one} — Substitutes any of strings 'some_string', 'another_string', 'yet_another_one' .

— Substitutes any of strings . {N..M} — Substitutes any number in range from N to M including both borders.

Constructions with {} are similar to the remote table function.

Example

Suppose we have several files in TSV format with the following URIs on HDFS: 'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/some_dir/some_file_1'

'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/some_dir/some_file_2'

'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/some_dir/some_file_3'

'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/another_dir/some_file_1'

'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/another_dir/some_file_2'

'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/another_dir/some_file_3' There are several ways to make a table consisting of all six files:

Another way:

Table consists of all the files in both directories (all files should satisfy format and schema described in query):

Note If the listing of files contains number ranges with leading zeros, use the construction with braces for each digit separately or use ? .

Example

Create table with files named file000 , file001 , ... , file999 :

Similar to GraphiteMergeTree, the HDFS engine supports extended configuration using the ClickHouse config file. There are two configuration keys that you can use: global ( hdfs ) and user-level ( hdfs_* ). The global configuration is applied first, and then the user-level configuration is applied (if it exists).

parameter default value rpc_client_connect_tcpnodelay true dfs_client_read_shortcircuit true output_replace-datanode-on-failure true input_notretry-another-node false input_localread_mappedfile true dfs_client_use_legacy_blockreader_local false rpc_client_ping_interval 10 * 1000 rpc_client_connect_timeout 600 * 1000 rpc_client_read_timeout 3600 * 1000 rpc_client_write_timeout 3600 * 1000 rpc_client_socket_linger_timeout -1 rpc_client_connect_retry 10 rpc_client_timeout 3600 * 1000 dfs_default_replica 3 input_connect_timeout 600 * 1000 input_read_timeout 3600 * 1000 input_write_timeout 3600 * 1000 input_localread_default_buffersize 1 * 1024 * 1024 dfs_prefetchsize 10 input_read_getblockinfo_retry 3 input_localread_blockinfo_cachesize 1000 input_read_max_retry 60 output_default_chunksize 512 output_default_packetsize 64 * 1024 output_default_write_retry 10 output_connect_timeout 600 * 1000 output_read_timeout 3600 * 1000 output_write_timeout 3600 * 1000 output_close_timeout 3600 * 1000 output_packetpool_size 1024 output_heartbeat_interval 10 * 1000 dfs_client_failover_max_attempts 15 dfs_client_read_shortcircuit_streams_cache_size 256 dfs_client_socketcache_expiryMsec 3000 dfs_client_socketcache_capacity 16 dfs_default_blocksize 64 * 1024 * 1024 dfs_default_uri "hdfs://localhost:9000" hadoop_security_authentication "simple" hadoop_security_kerberos_ticket_cache_path "" dfs_client_log_severity "INFO" dfs_domain_socket_path ""

HDFS Configuration Reference might explain some parameters.

parameter default value hadoop_kerberos_keytab "" hadoop_kerberos_principal "" libhdfs3_conf ""

hadoop_security_kerberos_ticket_cache_path and libhdfs3_conf can be global only, not user specific

If the hadoop_security_authentication parameter has the value kerberos , ClickHouse authenticates via Kerberos. Parameters are here and hadoop_security_kerberos_ticket_cache_path may be of help. Note that due to libhdfs3 limitations only old-fashioned approach is supported, datanode communications are not secured by SASL ( HADOOP_SECURE_DN_USER is a reliable indicator of such security approach). Use tests/integration/test_storage_kerberized_hdfs/hdfs_configs/bootstrap.sh for reference.

If hadoop_kerberos_keytab , hadoop_kerberos_principal or hadoop_security_kerberos_ticket_cache_path are specified, Kerberos authentication will be used. hadoop_kerberos_keytab and hadoop_kerberos_principal are mandatory in this case.

libhdfs3 support HDFS namenode HA.

Copy hdfs-site.xml from an HDFS node to /etc/clickhouse-server/ .

from an HDFS node to . Add following piece to ClickHouse config file:

Then use dfs.nameservices tag value of hdfs-site.xml as the namenode address in the HDFS URI. For example, replace hdfs://[email protected]:8020/abc/ with hdfs://appadmin@my_nameservice/abc/ .

_path — Path to the file. Type: LowCardinality(String) .

— Path to the file. Type: . _file — Name of the file. Type: LowCardinality(String) .

— Name of the file. Type: . _size — Size of the file in bytes. Type: Nullable(UInt64) . If the size is unknown, the value is NULL .

— Size of the file in bytes. Type: . If the size is unknown, the value is . _time — Last modified time of the file. Type: Nullable(DateTime) . If the time is unknown, the value is NULL .

hdfs_truncate_on_insert - allows to truncate file before insert into it. Disabled by default.

hdfs_create_new_file_on_insert - allows to create a new file on each insert if format has suffix. Disabled by default.

hdfs_skip_empty_files - allows to skip empty files while reading. Disabled by default.

