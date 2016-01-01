AzureBlobStorage Table Engine
This engine provides an integration with Azure Blob Storage ecosystem.
Create Table
Engine parameters
endpoint— AzureBlobStorage endpoint URL with container & prefix. Optionally can contain account_name if the authentication method used needs it. (
http://azurite1:{port}/[account_name]{container_name}/{data_prefix}) or these parameters can be provided separately using storage_account_url, account_name & container. For specifying prefix, endpoint should be used.
endpoint_contains_account_name- This flag is used to specify if endpoint contains account_name as it is only needed for certain authentication methods. (Default : true)
connection_string|storage_account_url— connection_string includes account name & key (Create connection string) or you could also provide the storage account url here and account name & account key as separate parameters (see parameters account_name & account_key)
container_name- Container name
blobpath- file path. Supports following wildcards in readonly mode:
*,
**,
?,
{abc,def}and
{N..M}where
N,
M— numbers,
'abc',
'def'— strings.
account_name- if storage_account_url is used, then account name can be specified here
account_key- if storage_account_url is used, then account key can be specified here
format— The format of the file.
compression— Supported values:
none,
gzip/gz,
brotli/br,
xz/LZMA,
zstd/zst. By default, it will autodetect compression by file extension. (same as setting to
auto).
Example
Users can use the Azurite emulator for local Azure Storage development. Further details here. If using a local instance of Azurite, users may need to substitute
http://localhost:10000 for
http://azurite1:10000 in the commands below, where we assume Azurite is available at host
azurite1.
Virtual columns
_path— Path to the file. Type:
LowCardinality(String).
_file— Name of the file. Type:
LowCardinality(String).
_size— Size of the file in bytes. Type:
Nullable(UInt64). If the size is unknown, the value is
NULL.
_time— Last modified time of the file. Type:
Nullable(DateTime). If the time is unknown, the value is
NULL.
Authentication
Currently there are 3 ways to authenticate:
Managed Identity- Can be used by providing an
endpoint,
connection_stringor
storage_account_url.
SAS Token- Can be used by providing an
endpoint,
connection_stringor
storage_account_url. It is identified by presence of '?' in the url. See azureBlobStorage for examples.
Workload Identity- Can be used by providing an
endpointor
storage_account_url. If
use_workload_identityparameter is set in config, (workload identity) is used for authentication.
Data cache
Azure table engine supports data caching on local disk.
See filesystem cache configuration options and usage in this section.
Caching is made depending on the path and ETag of the storage object, so clickhouse will not read a stale cache version.
To enable caching use a setting
filesystem_cache_name = '<name>' and
enable_filesystem_cache = 1.
- add the following section to clickhouse configuration file:
- reuse cache configuration (and therefore cache storage) from clickhouse
storage_configurationsection, described here