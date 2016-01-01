AzureBlobStorage Table Engine

This engine provides an integration with Azure Blob Storage ecosystem.

endpoint — AzureBlobStorage endpoint URL with container & prefix. Optionally can contain account_name if the authentication method used needs it. ( http://azurite1:{port}/[account_name]{container_name}/{data_prefix} ) or these parameters can be provided separately using storage_account_url, account_name & container. For specifying prefix, endpoint should be used.

— AzureBlobStorage endpoint URL with container & prefix. Optionally can contain account_name if the authentication method used needs it. ( ) or these parameters can be provided separately using storage_account_url, account_name & container. For specifying prefix, endpoint should be used. endpoint_contains_account_name - This flag is used to specify if endpoint contains account_name as it is only needed for certain authentication methods. (Default : true)

- This flag is used to specify if endpoint contains account_name as it is only needed for certain authentication methods. (Default : true) connection_string|storage_account_url — connection_string includes account name & key (Create connection string) or you could also provide the storage account url here and account name & account key as separate parameters (see parameters account_name & account_key)

— connection_string includes account name & key (Create connection string) or you could also provide the storage account url here and account name & account key as separate parameters (see parameters account_name & account_key) container_name - Container name

- Container name blobpath - file path. Supports following wildcards in readonly mode: * , ** , ? , {abc,def} and {N..M} where N , M — numbers, 'abc' , 'def' — strings.

- file path. Supports following wildcards in readonly mode: , , , and where , — numbers, , — strings. account_name - if storage_account_url is used, then account name can be specified here

- if storage_account_url is used, then account name can be specified here account_key - if storage_account_url is used, then account key can be specified here

- if storage_account_url is used, then account key can be specified here format — The format of the file.

— The format of the file. compression — Supported values: none , gzip/gz , brotli/br , xz/LZMA , zstd/zst . By default, it will autodetect compression by file extension. (same as setting to auto ).

Example

Users can use the Azurite emulator for local Azure Storage development. Further details here. If using a local instance of Azurite, users may need to substitute http://localhost:10000 for http://azurite1:10000 in the commands below, where we assume Azurite is available at host azurite1 .

_path — Path to the file. Type: LowCardinality(String) .

— Path to the file. Type: . _file — Name of the file. Type: LowCardinality(String) .

— Name of the file. Type: . _size — Size of the file in bytes. Type: Nullable(UInt64) . If the size is unknown, the value is NULL .

— Size of the file in bytes. Type: . If the size is unknown, the value is . _time — Last modified time of the file. Type: Nullable(DateTime) . If the time is unknown, the value is NULL .

Currently there are 3 ways to authenticate:

Managed Identity - Can be used by providing an endpoint , connection_string or storage_account_url .

- Can be used by providing an , or . SAS Token - Can be used by providing an endpoint , connection_string or storage_account_url . It is identified by presence of '?' in the url. See azureBlobStorage for examples.

- Can be used by providing an , or . It is identified by presence of '?' in the url. See azureBlobStorage for examples. Workload Identity - Can be used by providing an endpoint or storage_account_url . If use_workload_identity parameter is set in config, (workload identity) is used for authentication.

Azure table engine supports data caching on local disk. See filesystem cache configuration options and usage in this section. Caching is made depending on the path and ETag of the storage object, so clickhouse will not read a stale cache version.

To enable caching use a setting filesystem_cache_name = '<name>' and enable_filesystem_cache = 1 .

add the following section to clickhouse configuration file:

reuse cache configuration (and therefore cache storage) from clickhouse storage_configuration section, described here

Azure Blob Storage Table Function