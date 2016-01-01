AzureQueue Table Engine
This engine provides an integration with Azure Blob Storage ecosystem, allowing streaming data import.
Create Table
Engine parameters
AzureQueue parameters are the same as
AzureBlobStorage table engine supports. See parameters section here.
Similar to the AzureBlobStorage table engine, users can use Azurite emulator for local Azure Storage development. Further details here.
Example
Settings
The set of supported settings is the same as for
S3Queue table engine, but without
s3queue_ prefix. See full list of settings settings.
To get a list of settings, configured for the table, use
system.azure_queue_settings table. Available from
24.10.
Description
SELECT is not particularly useful for streaming import (except for debugging), because each file can be imported only once. It is more practical to create real-time threads using materialized views. To do this:
- Use the engine to create a table for consuming from specified path in S3 and consider it a data stream.
- Create a table with the desired structure.
- Create a materialized view that converts data from the engine and puts it into a previously created table.
When the
MATERIALIZED VIEW joins the engine, it starts collecting data in the background.
Example:
Virtual columns
_path— Path to the file.
_file— Name of the file.
For more information about virtual columns see here.
Introspection
Enable logging for the table via the table setting
enable_logging_to_s3queue_log=1.
Introspection capabilities are the same as the S3Queue table engine with several distinct differences:
- Use the
system.azure_queuefor the in-memory state of the queue for server versions >= 25.1. For older versions use the
system.s3queue(it would contain information for
azuretables as well).
- Enable the
system.azure_queue_logvia the main ClickHouse configuration e.g.
This persistent table has the same information as
system.s3queue, but for processed and failed files.
The table has the following structure:
Example: