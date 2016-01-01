Skip to main content
Arrow Flight

The Arrow Flight table engine enables ClickHouse to query remote datasets via the Apache Arrow Flight protocol. This integration allows ClickHouse to fetch data from external Flight-enabled servers in a columnar Arrow format with high performance.

Creating a Table

Engine Parameters

  • host:port — Address of the remote Arrow Flight server.
  • dataset_name — Identifier of the dataset on the Flight server.

Usage Example

This example shows how to create a table that reads data from a remote Arrow Flight server:

Query the remote data as if it were a local table:

Notes

  • The schema defined in ClickHouse must match the schema returned by the Flight server.
  • This engine is suitable for federated queries, data virtualization, and decoupling storage from compute.

