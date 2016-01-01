Arrow Flight

The Arrow Flight table engine enables ClickHouse to query remote datasets via the Apache Arrow Flight protocol. This integration allows ClickHouse to fetch data from external Flight-enabled servers in a columnar Arrow format with high performance.

Engine Parameters

host:port — Address of the remote Arrow Flight server.

— Address of the remote Arrow Flight server. dataset_name — Identifier of the dataset on the Flight server.

This example shows how to create a table that reads data from a remote Arrow Flight server:

Query the remote data as if it were a local table: