SQLite

Allows to connect to SQLite database and perform INSERT and SELECT queries to exchange data between ClickHouse and SQLite.

Creating a Database

Engine Parameters

  • db_path — Path to a file with SQLite database.

Data Types Support

SQLiteClickHouse
INTEGERInt32
REALFloat32
TEXTString
BLOBString

Specifics and Recommendations

SQLite stores the entire database (definitions, tables, indices, and the data itself) as a single cross-platform file on a host machine. During writing SQLite locks the entire database file, therefore write operations are performed sequentially. Read operations can be multi-tasked. SQLite does not require service management (such as startup scripts) or access control based on GRANT and passwords. Access control is handled by means of file-system permissions given to the database file itself.

Usage Example

Database in ClickHouse, connected to the SQLite:

Shows the tables:

Inserting data into SQLite table from ClickHouse table: