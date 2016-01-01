SQLite
Allows to connect to SQLite database and perform
INSERT and
SELECT queries to exchange data between ClickHouse and SQLite.
Creating a Database
Engine Parameters
db_path— Path to a file with SQLite database.
Data Types Support
|SQLite
|ClickHouse
|INTEGER
|Int32
|REAL
|Float32
|TEXT
|String
|BLOB
|String
Specifics and Recommendations
SQLite stores the entire database (definitions, tables, indices, and the data itself) as a single cross-platform file on a host machine. During writing SQLite locks the entire database file, therefore write operations are performed sequentially. Read operations can be multi-tasked.
SQLite does not require service management (such as startup scripts) or access control based on
GRANT and passwords. Access control is handled by means of file-system permissions given to the database file itself.
Usage Example
Database in ClickHouse, connected to the SQLite:
Shows the tables:
Inserting data into SQLite table from ClickHouse table: