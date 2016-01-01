PostgreSQL

Allows to connect to databases on a remote PostgreSQL server. Supports read and write operations ( SELECT and INSERT queries) to exchange data between ClickHouse and PostgreSQL.

Gives the real-time access to table list and table structure from remote PostgreSQL with the help of SHOW TABLES and DESCRIBE TABLE queries.

Supports table structure modifications ( ALTER TABLE ... ADD|DROP COLUMN ). If use_table_cache parameter (see the Engine Parameters below) is set to 1 , the table structure is cached and not checked for being modified, but can be updated with DETACH and ATTACH queries.

Engine Parameters

host:port — PostgreSQL server address.

— PostgreSQL server address. database — Remote database name.

— Remote database name. user — PostgreSQL user.

— PostgreSQL user. password — User password.

— User password. schema — PostgreSQL schema.

— PostgreSQL schema. use_table_cache — Defines if the database table structure is cached or not. Optional. Default value: 0 .

PostgreSQL ClickHouse DATE Date TIMESTAMP DateTime REAL Float32 DOUBLE Float64 DECIMAL, NUMERIC Decimal SMALLINT Int16 INTEGER Int32 BIGINT Int64 SERIAL UInt32 BIGSERIAL UInt64 TEXT, CHAR String INTEGER Nullable(Int32) ARRAY Array

Database in ClickHouse, exchanging data with the PostgreSQL server:

Reading data from the PostgreSQL table:

Writing data to the PostgreSQL table:

Consider the table structure was modified in PostgreSQL:

As the use_table_cache parameter was set to 1 when the database was created, the table structure in ClickHouse was cached and therefore not modified:

After detaching the table and attaching it again, the structure was updated: