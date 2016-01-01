MySQL Database Engine

Not supported in ClickHouse Cloud

Allows to connect to databases on a remote MySQL server and perform INSERT and SELECT queries to exchange data between ClickHouse and MySQL.

The MySQL database engine translate queries to the MySQL server so you can perform operations such as SHOW TABLES or SHOW CREATE TABLE .

You cannot perform the following queries:

RENAME

CREATE TABLE

ALTER

Engine Parameters

host:port — MySQL server address.

— MySQL server address. database — Remote database name.

— Remote database name. user — MySQL user.

— MySQL user. password — User password.

MySQL ClickHouse UNSIGNED TINYINT UInt8 TINYINT Int8 UNSIGNED SMALLINT UInt16 SMALLINT Int16 UNSIGNED INT, UNSIGNED MEDIUMINT UInt32 INT, MEDIUMINT Int32 UNSIGNED BIGINT UInt64 BIGINT Int64 FLOAT Float32 DOUBLE Float64 DATE Date DATETIME, TIMESTAMP DateTime BINARY FixedString

All other MySQL data types are converted into String.

Nullable is supported.

For better compatibility you may address global variables in MySQL style, as @@identifier .

These variables are supported:

version

max_allowed_packet

Note By now these variables are stubs and don't correspond to anything.

Example:

Table in MySQL:

Database in ClickHouse, exchanging data with the MySQL server: