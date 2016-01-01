MySQL Database Engine
Not supported in ClickHouse Cloud
Allows to connect to databases on a remote MySQL server and perform
INSERT and
SELECT queries to exchange data between ClickHouse and MySQL.
The
MySQL database engine translate queries to the MySQL server so you can perform operations such as
SHOW TABLES or
SHOW CREATE TABLE.
You cannot perform the following queries:
RENAME
CREATE TABLE
ALTER
Creating a Database
Engine Parameters
host:port— MySQL server address.
database— Remote database name.
user— MySQL user.
password— User password.
Data Types Support
|MySQL
|ClickHouse
|UNSIGNED TINYINT
|UInt8
|TINYINT
|Int8
|UNSIGNED SMALLINT
|UInt16
|SMALLINT
|Int16
|UNSIGNED INT, UNSIGNED MEDIUMINT
|UInt32
|INT, MEDIUMINT
|Int32
|UNSIGNED BIGINT
|UInt64
|BIGINT
|Int64
|FLOAT
|Float32
|DOUBLE
|Float64
|DATE
|Date
|DATETIME, TIMESTAMP
|DateTime
|BINARY
|FixedString
All other MySQL data types are converted into String.
Nullable is supported.
Global Variables Support
For better compatibility you may address global variables in MySQL style, as
@@identifier.
These variables are supported:
version
max_allowed_packet
Note
By now these variables are stubs and don't correspond to anything.
Example:
Examples of Use
Table in MySQL:
Database in ClickHouse, exchanging data with the MySQL server: