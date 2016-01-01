DataLakeCatalog

The DataLakeCatalog database engine enables you to connect ClickHouse to external data catalogs and query open table format data without the need for data duplication. This transforms ClickHouse into a powerful query engine that works seamlessly with your existing data lake infrastructure.

The DataLakeCatalog engine supports the following data catalogs:

AWS Glue Catalog - For Iceberg tables in AWS environments

- For Iceberg tables in AWS environments Databricks Unity Catalog - For Delta Lake and Iceberg tables

- For Delta Lake and Iceberg tables Hive Metastore - Traditional Hadoop ecosystem catalog

- Traditional Hadoop ecosystem catalog REST Catalogs - Any catalog supporting the Iceberg REST specification

You will need to enable the relevant settings below to use the DataLakeCatalog engine:

Databases with the DataLakeCatalog engine can be created using the following syntax:

The following settings are supported:

Setting Description catalog_type Type of catalog: glue , unity (Delta), rest (Iceberg), hive warehouse The warehouse/database name to use in the catalog. catalog_credential Authentication credential for the catalog (e.g., API key or token) auth_header Custom HTTP header for authentication with the catalog service auth_scope OAuth2 scope for authentication (if using OAuth) storage_endpoint Endpoint URL for the underlying storage oauth_server_uri URI of the OAuth2 authorization server for authentication vended_credentials Boolean indicating whether to use vended credentials (AWS-specific) aws_access_key_id AWS access key ID for S3/Glue access (if not using vended credentials) aws_secret_access_key AWS secret access key for S3/Glue access (if not using vended credentials) region AWS region for the service (e.g., us-east-1 )