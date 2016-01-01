Backup

Database backup allows to instantly attach table/database from backups in read-only mode.

Database backup works with both incremental and non-incremental backups.

Backup destination can be any valid backup destination like Disk , S3 , File .

With Disk backup destination, query to create database from backup looks like this:

Engine Parameters

database_name_inside_backup — Name of the database inside the backup.

backup_destination — Backup destination.

Let's make an example with a Disk backup destination. Let's first setup backups disk in storage.xml :

Example of usage. Let's create test database, tables, insert some data and then create a backup:

So now we have test_database_backup backup, let's create database Backup:

Now we can query any table from database:

It is also possible to work with this database Backup as with any ordinary database. For example query tables in it: