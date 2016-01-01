Backup
Database backup allows to instantly attach table/database from backups in read-only mode.
Database backup works with both incremental and non-incremental backups.
Creating a Database
Backup destination can be any valid backup destination like
Disk,
S3,
File.
With
Disk backup destination, query to create database from backup looks like this:
Engine Parameters
database_name_inside_backup— Name of the database inside the backup.
backup_destination— Backup destination.
Usage Example
Let's make an example with a
Disk backup destination. Let's first setup backups disk in
storage.xml:
Example of usage. Let's create test database, tables, insert some data and then create a backup:
So now we have
test_database_backup backup, let's create database Backup:
Now we can query any table from database:
It is also possible to work with this database Backup as with any ordinary database. For example query tables in it: