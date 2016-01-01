Atomic
The
Atomic engine supports non-blocking
DROP TABLE and
RENAME TABLE queries, and atomic
EXCHANGE TABLES queries. The
Atomic database engine is used by default.
On ClickHouse Cloud, the
Replicated database engine is used by default.
Creating a Database
Specifics and Recommendations
Table UUID
Each table in the
Atomic database has a persistent UUID and stores its data in the following directory:
Where
xxxyyyyy-yyyy-yyyy-yyyy-yyyyyyyyyyyy is the UUID of the table.
By default, the UUID is generated automatically. However, users can explicitly specify the UUID when creating a table, though this is not recommended.
For example:
You can use the show_table_uuid_in_table_create_query_if_not_nil setting to display the UUID with the
SHOW CREATE query.
RENAME TABLE
RENAME queries do not modify the UUID or move table data. These queries execute immediately and do not wait for other queries that are using the table to complete.
DROP/DETACH TABLE
When using
DROP TABLE, no data is removed. The
Atomic engine just marks the table as dropped by moving it's metadata to
/clickhouse_path/metadata_dropped/ and notifies the background thread. The delay before the final table data deletion is specified by the
database_atomic_delay_before_drop_table_sec setting.
You can specify synchronous mode using
SYNC modifier. Use the
database_atomic_wait_for_drop_and_detach_synchronously setting to do this. In this case
DROP waits for running
SELECT,
INSERT and other queries which are using the table to finish. The table will be removed when it's not in use.
EXCHANGE TABLES/DICTIONARIES
The
EXCHANGE query swaps tables or dictionaries atomically. For instance, instead of this non-atomic operation:
you can use an atomic one:
ReplicatedMergeTree in Atomic Database
For
ReplicatedMergeTree tables, it is recommended not to specify the engine parameters for the path in ZooKeeper and the replica name. In this case, the configuration parameters
default_replica_path and
default_replica_name will be used. If you want to specify engine parameters explicitly, it is recommended to use the
{uuid} macros. This ensures that unique paths are automatically generated for each table in ZooKeeper.
See Also
- system.databases system table