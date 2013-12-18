Security Changelog
Fixed in ClickHouse 21.10.2.15, 2021-10-18
CVE-2021-43304
Heap buffer overflow in Clickhouse's LZ4 compression codec when parsing a malicious query. There is no verification that the copy operations in the LZ4::decompressImpl loop and especially the arbitrary copy operation wildCopy<copy_amount>(op, ip, copy_end), don’t exceed the destination buffer’s limits.
Credits: JFrog Security Research Team
CVE-2021-43305
Heap buffer overflow in Clickhouse's LZ4 compression codec when parsing a malicious query. There is no verification that the copy operations in the LZ4::decompressImpl loop and especially the arbitrary copy operation wildCopy<copy_amount>(op, ip, copy_end), don’t exceed the destination buffer’s limits. This issue is very similar to CVE-2021-43304, but the vulnerable copy operation is in a different wildCopy call.
Credits: JFrog Security Research Team
CVE-2021-42387
Heap out-of-bounds read in Clickhouse's LZ4 compression codec when parsing a malicious query. As part of the LZ4::decompressImpl() loop, a 16-bit unsigned user-supplied value ('offset') is read from the compressed data. The offset is later used in the length of a copy operation, without checking the upper bounds of the source of the copy operation.
Credits: JFrog Security Research Team
CVE-2021-42388
Heap out-of-bounds read in Clickhouse's LZ4 compression codec when parsing a malicious query. As part of the LZ4::decompressImpl() loop, a 16-bit unsigned user-supplied value ('offset') is read from the compressed data. The offset is later used in the length of a copy operation, without checking the lower bounds of the source of the copy operation.
Credits: JFrog Security Research Team
CVE-2021-42389
Divide-by-zero in Clickhouse's Delta compression codec when parsing a malicious query. The first byte of the compressed buffer is used in a modulo operation without being checked for 0.
Credits: JFrog Security Research Team
CVE-2021-42390
Divide-by-zero in Clickhouse's DeltaDouble compression codec when parsing a malicious query. The first byte of the compressed buffer is used in a modulo operation without being checked for 0.
Credits: JFrog Security Research Team
CVE-2021-42391
Divide-by-zero in Clickhouse's Gorilla compression codec when parsing a malicious query. The first byte of the compressed buffer is used in a modulo operation without being checked for 0.
Credits: JFrog Security Research Team
Fixed in ClickHouse 21.4.3.21, 2021-04-12
CVE-2021-25263
An attacker that has CREATE DICTIONARY privilege, can read arbitary file outside permitted directory.
Fix has been pushed to versions 20.8.18.32-lts, 21.1.9.41-stable, 21.2.9.41-stable, 21.3.6.55-lts, 21.4.3.21-stable and later.
Credits: Vyacheslav Egoshin
Fixed in ClickHouse Release 19.14.3.3, 2019-09-10
CVE-2019-15024
Аn attacker that has write access to ZooKeeper and who can run a custom server available from the network where ClickHouse runs, can create a custom-built malicious server that will act as a ClickHouse replica and register it in ZooKeeper. When another replica will fetch data part from the malicious replica, it can force clickhouse-server to write to arbitrary path on filesystem.
Credits: Eldar Zaitov of Yandex Information Security Team
CVE-2019-16535
Аn OOB read, OOB write and integer underflow in decompression algorithms can be used to achieve RCE or DoS via native protocol.
Credits: Eldar Zaitov of Yandex Information Security Team
CVE-2019-16536
Stack overflow leading to DoS can be triggered by a malicious authenticated client.
Credits: Eldar Zaitov of Yandex Information Security Team
Fixed in ClickHouse Release 19.13.6.1, 2019-09-20
CVE-2019-18657
Table function
url had the vulnerability allowed the attacker to inject arbitrary HTTP headers in the request.
Credits: Nikita Tikhomirov
Fixed in ClickHouse Release 18.12.13, 2018-09-10
CVE-2018-14672
Functions for loading CatBoost models allowed path traversal and reading arbitrary files through error messages.
Credits: Andrey Krasichkov of Yandex Information Security Team
Fixed in ClickHouse Release 18.10.3, 2018-08-13
CVE-2018-14671
unixODBC allowed loading arbitrary shared objects from the file system which led to a Remote Code Execution vulnerability.
Credits: Andrey Krasichkov and Evgeny Sidorov of Yandex Information Security Team
Fixed in ClickHouse Release 1.1.54388, 2018-06-28
CVE-2018-14668
“remote” table function allowed arbitrary symbols in “user”, “password” and “default_database” fields which led to Cross Protocol Request Forgery Attacks.
Credits: Andrey Krasichkov of Yandex Information Security Team
Fixed in ClickHouse Release 1.1.54390, 2018-07-06
CVE-2018-14669
ClickHouse MySQL client had “LOAD DATA LOCAL INFILE” functionality enabled that allowed a malicious MySQL database read arbitrary files from the connected ClickHouse server.
Credits: Andrey Krasichkov and Evgeny Sidorov of Yandex Information Security Team
Fixed in ClickHouse Release 1.1.54131, 2017-01-10
CVE-2018-14670
Incorrect configuration in deb package could lead to the unauthorized use of the database.
Credits: the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)