Security Changelog

Heap buffer overflow in Clickhouse's LZ4 compression codec when parsing a malicious query. There is no verification that the copy operations in the LZ4::decompressImpl loop and especially the arbitrary copy operation wildCopy<copy_amount>(op, ip, copy_end), don’t exceed the destination buffer’s limits.

Credits: JFrog Security Research Team

Heap buffer overflow in Clickhouse's LZ4 compression codec when parsing a malicious query. There is no verification that the copy operations in the LZ4::decompressImpl loop and especially the arbitrary copy operation wildCopy<copy_amount>(op, ip, copy_end), don’t exceed the destination buffer’s limits. This issue is very similar to CVE-2021-43304, but the vulnerable copy operation is in a different wildCopy call.

Credits: JFrog Security Research Team

Heap out-of-bounds read in Clickhouse's LZ4 compression codec when parsing a malicious query. As part of the LZ4::decompressImpl() loop, a 16-bit unsigned user-supplied value ('offset') is read from the compressed data. The offset is later used in the length of a copy operation, without checking the upper bounds of the source of the copy operation.

Credits: JFrog Security Research Team

Heap out-of-bounds read in Clickhouse's LZ4 compression codec when parsing a malicious query. As part of the LZ4::decompressImpl() loop, a 16-bit unsigned user-supplied value ('offset') is read from the compressed data. The offset is later used in the length of a copy operation, without checking the lower bounds of the source of the copy operation.

Credits: JFrog Security Research Team

Divide-by-zero in Clickhouse's Delta compression codec when parsing a malicious query. The first byte of the compressed buffer is used in a modulo operation without being checked for 0.

Credits: JFrog Security Research Team

Divide-by-zero in Clickhouse's DeltaDouble compression codec when parsing a malicious query. The first byte of the compressed buffer is used in a modulo operation without being checked for 0.

Credits: JFrog Security Research Team

Divide-by-zero in Clickhouse's Gorilla compression codec when parsing a malicious query. The first byte of the compressed buffer is used in a modulo operation without being checked for 0.

Credits: JFrog Security Research Team

An attacker that has CREATE DICTIONARY privilege, can read arbitary file outside permitted directory.

Fix has been pushed to versions 20.8.18.32-lts, 21.1.9.41-stable, 21.2.9.41-stable, 21.3.6.55-lts, 21.4.3.21-stable and later.

Credits: Vyacheslav Egoshin

Аn attacker that has write access to ZooKeeper and who can run a custom server available from the network where ClickHouse runs, can create a custom-built malicious server that will act as a ClickHouse replica and register it in ZooKeeper. When another replica will fetch data part from the malicious replica, it can force clickhouse-server to write to arbitrary path on filesystem.

Credits: Eldar Zaitov of Yandex Information Security Team

Аn OOB read, OOB write and integer underflow in decompression algorithms can be used to achieve RCE or DoS via native protocol.

Credits: Eldar Zaitov of Yandex Information Security Team

Stack overflow leading to DoS can be triggered by a malicious authenticated client.

Credits: Eldar Zaitov of Yandex Information Security Team

Table function url had the vulnerability allowed the attacker to inject arbitrary HTTP headers in the request.

Credits: Nikita Tikhomirov

Functions for loading CatBoost models allowed path traversal and reading arbitrary files through error messages.

Credits: Andrey Krasichkov of Yandex Information Security Team

unixODBC allowed loading arbitrary shared objects from the file system which led to a Remote Code Execution vulnerability.

Credits: Andrey Krasichkov and Evgeny Sidorov of Yandex Information Security Team

“remote” table function allowed arbitrary symbols in “user”, “password” and “default_database” fields which led to Cross Protocol Request Forgery Attacks.

Credits: Andrey Krasichkov of Yandex Information Security Team

ClickHouse MySQL client had “LOAD DATA LOCAL INFILE” functionality enabled that allowed a malicious MySQL database read arbitrary files from the connected ClickHouse server.

Credits: Andrey Krasichkov and Evgeny Sidorov of Yandex Information Security Team

Incorrect configuration in deb package could lead to the unauthorized use of the database.

Credits: the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)