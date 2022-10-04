Cloud Changelog

In addition to this ClickHouse Cloud changelog, please see the Cloud Compatibility page.

ClickHouse Cloud is now production-ready with SOC2 Type II compliance, uptime SLAs for production workloads, and public status page. This release includes major new capabilities like AWS Marketplace integration, SQL console - a data exploration workbench for ClickHouse users, and ClickHouse Academy - self-paced learning in ClickHouse Cloud.

SOC2 Type II compliance (details in blog and Trust Center)

Public Status Page for ClickHouse Cloud

Uptime SLA available for production use cases

Availability on AWS Marketplace

Introduced SQL console, the data exploration workbench for ClickHouse users

Launched ClickHouse Academy, self-paced learning in ClickHouse Cloud

Extended trial to 30 days

Introduced fixed-capacity, low-monthly-spend Development Services, well-suited for starter projects and development/staging environments

Introduced new reduced pricing on Production Services, as we continue to improve how ClickHouse Cloud operates and scales

Improved granularity and fidelity when metering compute

Enabled support for ClickHouse Postgres / MySQL integration engines

Advanced Kafka Connect sink to Beta status

Improved Integrations UI by introducing rich meta-data about versions, update status, and more

Multi-factor authentication support in the cloud console

Improved cloud console navigation for mobile devices

Introduced a dedicated documentation section for ClickHouse Cloud

Addressed known issue where restore from backup did not always work due to dependency resolution

This release brings SOC2 Type II compliance, updates the ClickHouse version to 22.11, and improves a number of ClickHouse clients and integrations.

Reached SOC2 Type II compliance (details in blog and Trust Center)

Added an "Idle" status indicator to show that a service has been automatically paused

Added support for Hudi and DeltaLake table engines and table functions

Improved recursive directory traversal for S3

Added support for composite time interval syntax

Improved insert reliability with retries on insert

See the detailed 22.11 changelog for the complete list of changes.

Python client: v3.11 support, improved insert performance

Go client: fix DateTime and Int64 support

JS client: support for mutual SSL authentication

dbt-clickhouse: support for DBT v1.3

Fixed a bug that showed an outdated ClickHouse version after an upgrade

Changing grants for the "default" account no longer interrupts sessions

Newly created non-admin accounts no longer have system table access by default

Restore from backup may not work due to dependency resolution

This release enables dictionaries from local ClickHouse table and HTTP sources, introduces support for the Mumbai region, and improves the cloud console user experience.

Added support for dictionaries from local ClickHouse table and HTTP sources

Introduced support for the Mumbai region

Improved billing invoice formatting

Streamlined user interface for payment method capture

Added more granular activity logging for backups

Improved error handling during file upload

Fixed a bug that could lead to failing backups if there were single large files in some parts

Fixed a bug where restores from backup did not succeed if access list changes were applied at the same time

Restore from backup may not work due to dependency resolution

This release removes read & write units from pricing (see the pricing page for details), updates the ClickHouse version to 22.10, adds support for higher vertical scaling for self-service customers, and improves reliability through better defaults.

Removed read/write units from the pricing model

The settings allow_suspicious_low_cardinality_types , allow_suspicious_fixed_string_types and allow_suspicious_codecs (default is false) cannot be changed by users anymore for stability reasons.

Increased the self-service maximum for vertical scaling to 720GB memory for paying customers

Improved the restore from backup workflow to set IP Access List rules and password

Introduced waitlists for GCP and Azure in the service creation dialog

Improved error handling during file upload

Improved workflows for billing administration

Improved merges on top of object stores by relaxing the "too many parts" threshold in the presence of many large parts (at least 10 GiB). This enables up to petabytes of data in a single partition of a single table.

Improved control over merging with the min_age_to_force_merge_seconds setting, to merge after a certain time threshold.

setting, to merge after a certain time threshold. Added MySQL-compatible syntax to reset settings SET setting_name = DEFAULT .

. Added functions for Morton curve encoding, Java integer hashing, and random number generation.

See the detailed 22.10 changelog for the complete list of changes.

This release significantly lowers compute consumption for small workloads, lowers compute pricing (see pricing page for details), improves stability through better defaults, and enhances the Billing and Usage views in the ClickHouse Cloud console.

Reduced minimum service memory allocation to 24G

Reduced service idle timeout from 30 minutes to 5 minutes

Reduced max_parts_in_total from 100k to 10k. The default value of the max_parts_in_total setting for MergeTree tables has been lowered from 100,000 to 10,000. The reason for this change is that we observed that a large number of data parts is likely to cause a slow startup time of services in the cloud. A large number of parts usually indicates a choice of too granular partition key, which is typically done accidentally and should be avoided. The change of default will allow the detection of these cases earlier.

Enhanced credit usage details in the Billing view for trial users

Improved tooltips and help text, and added a link to the pricing page in the Usage view

Improved workflow when switching options for IP filtering

Added resend email confirmation button to the cloud console

ClickHouse Cloud began its public Beta on October 4th, 2022. Learn more.

The ClickHouse Cloud version is based on ClickHouse core v22.10. For a list of compatible features, refer to the Cloud Compatibility guide.