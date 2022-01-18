2022 Changelog

Do not allow SETTINGS after FORMAT for INSERT queries (there is compatibility setting parser_settings_after_format_compact to accept such queries, but it is turned OFF by default). #35883 (Azat Khuzhin).
Function yandexConsistentHash (consistent hashing algorithm by Konstantin "kostik" Oblakov) is renamed to kostikConsistentHash. The old name is left as an alias for compatibility. Although this change is backward compatible, we may remove the alias in subsequent releases, that's why it's recommended to update the usages of this function in your apps. #35553 (Alexey Milovidov).
Profiling on Processors level (under log_processors_profiles setting, ClickHouse will write time that processor spent during execution/waiting for data to system.processors_profile_log table). #34355 (Azat Khuzhin).
Support new type of quota WRITTEN BYTES to limit amount of written bytes during insert queries. #35736 (Anton Popov).
Added function flattenTuple. It receives nested named Tuple as an argument and returns a flatten Tuple which elements are the paths from the original Tuple. E.g.: Tuple(a Int, Tuple(b Int, c Int)) -> Tuple(a Int, b Int, c Int). flattenTuple can be used to select all paths from type Object as separate columns. #35690 (Anton Popov).
Add a new kind of row policies named simple. Before this PR we had two kinds or row policies: permissive and restrictive. A simple row policy adds a new filter on a table without any side-effects like it was for permissive and restrictive policies. #35345 (Vitaly Baranov).
Added support for transactions for simple MergeTree tables. This feature is highly experimental and not recommended for production. Part of #22086. #24258 (tavplubix).
Support schema inference for type Object in format JSONEachRow. Allow to convert columns of type Map to columns of type Object. #35629 (Anton Popov).
Allow to write remote FS cache on all write operations. Add system.remote_filesystem_cache table. Add drop remote filesystem cache query. Add introspection for s3 metadata with system.remote_data_paths table. Closes #34021. Add cache option for merges by adding mode read_from_filesystem_cache_if_exists_otherwise_bypass_cache (turned on by default for merges and can also be turned on by query setting with the same name). Rename cache related settings (remote_fs_enable_cache -> enable_filesystem_cache, etc). #35475 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
An option to store parts metadata in RocksDB. Speed up parts loading process of MergeTree to accelerate starting up of clickhouse-server. With this improvement, clickhouse-server was able to decrease starting up time from 75 minutes to 20 seconds, with 700k mergetree parts. #32928 (李扬).
A new query plan optimization. Evaluate functions after ORDER BY when possible. As an example, for a query SELECT sipHash64(number) FROM numbers(1e8) ORDER BY number LIMIT 5, function sipHash64 would be evaluated after ORDER BY and LIMIT, which gives ~20x speed up. #35623 (Nikita Taranov).
Sizes of hash tables used during aggregation now collected and used in later queries to avoid hash tables resizes. #33439 (Nikita Taranov).
URL storage engine now downloads multiple chunks in parallel if the endpoint supports HTTP Range. Two additional settings were added, max_download_threads and max_download_buffer_size, which control maximum number of threads a single query can use to download the file and the maximum number of bytes each thread can process. #35150 (Antonio Andelic).
Use multiple threads to download objects from S3. Downloading is controllable using max_download_threads and max_download_buffer_size settings. #35571 (Antonio Andelic).
Multiple improvements for schema inference. Use some tweaks and heuristics to determine numbers, strings, arrays, tuples and maps in CSV, TSV and TSVRaw data formats. Add setting input_format_csv_use_best_effort_in_schema_inference for CSV format that enables/disables using these heuristics, if it's disabled, we treat everything as string. Add similar setting input_format_tsv_use_best_effort_in_schema_inference for TSV/TSVRaw format. These settings are enabled by default. - Add Maps support for schema inference in Values format. - Fix possible segfault in schema inference in Values format. - Allow to skip columns with unsupported types in Arrow/ORC/Parquet formats. Add corresponding settings for it: input_format_{parquet|orc|arrow}_skip_columns_with_unsupported_types_in_schema_inference. These settings are disabled by default. - Allow to convert a column with type Null to a Nullable column with all NULL values in Arrow/Parquet formats. - Allow to specify column names in schema inference via setting column_names_for_schema_inference for formats that don't contain column names (like CSV, TSV, JSONCompactEachRow, etc) - Fix schema inference in ORC/Arrow/Parquet formats in terms of working with Nullable columns. Previously all inferred types were not Nullable and it blocked reading Nullable columns from data, now it's fixed and all inferred types are always Nullable (because we cannot understand that column is Nullable or not by reading the schema). - Fix schema inference in Template format with CSV escaping rules. #35582 (Kruglov Pavel).
Add parallel parsing and schema inference for format JSONAsObject. #35592 (Anton Popov).
Added a support for automatic schema inference to s3Cluster table function. Synced the signatures of s3 and s3Cluster. #35544 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
Add new setting input_format_json_read_bools_as_numbers that allows to infer and parse bools as numbers in JSON input formats. It's enabled by default. Suggested by @alexey-milovidov. #35735 (Kruglov Pavel).
Improve columns ordering in schema inference for formats TSKV and JSONEachRow, closes #35640. Don't stop schema inference when reading empty row in schema inference for formats TSKV and JSONEachRow. #35724 (Kruglov Pavel).
Add settings input_format_orc_case_insensitive_column_matching, input_format_arrow_case_insensitive_column_matching, and input_format_parquet_case_insensitive_column_matching which allows ClickHouse to use case insensitive matching of columns while reading data from ORC, Arrow or Parquet files. #35459 (Antonio Andelic).
Added is_secure column to system.query_log which denotes if the client is using a secure connection over TCP or HTTP. #35705 (Antonio Andelic).
Now kafka_num_consumers can be bigger than amount of physical cores in case of low resource machine (less than 16 cores). #35926 (alesapin).
Now it's not allowed to ALTER TABLE ... RESET SETTING for non-existing settings for MergeTree engines family. Fixes #35816. #35884 (alesapin).
Now some ALTER MODIFY COLUMN queries for Arrays and Nullable types can be done at metadata level without mutations. For example, alter from Array(Enum8('Option1'=1)) to Array(Enum8('Option1'=1, 'Option2'=2)). #35882 (alesapin).
Added an animation to the hourglass icon to indicate to the user that a query is running. #35860 (peledni).
Improve projection analysis to optimize trivial queries such as count(). #35788 (Amos Bird).
Support schema inference for insert select with using input table function. Get schema from insertion table instead of inferring it from the data in case of insert select from table functions that support schema inference. Closes #35639. #35760 (Kruglov Pavel).
Respect remote_url_allow_hosts for Hive tables. #35743 (李扬).
Improve pasting performance and compatibility of clickhouse-client. This helps #35501. #35541 (Amos Bird).
It was possible to get stack overflow in distributed queries if one of the settings async_socket_for_remote and use_hedged_requests is enabled while parsing very deeply nested data type (at least in debug build). Closes #35509. #35524 (Kruglov Pavel).
Don't allow wchc operation (four letter command) for clickhouse-keeper. #35320 (zhangyuli1).
Add function getTypeSerializationStreams. For a specified type (which is detected from column), it returns an array with all the serialization substream paths. This function is useful mainly for developers. #35290 (李扬).
Proper support of setting max_rows_to_read in case of reading in order of sorting key and specified limit. Previously the exception Limit for rows or bytes to read exceeded could be thrown even if query actually requires to read less amount of rows. #33230 (Anton Popov).
Respect only quota & period from cgroups, ignore shares (which are not really limit the number of the cores which can be used). #35815 (filimonov).
Migrate package building to nfpm - Deprecate release script in favor of packages/build - Build everything in clickhouse/binary-builder image (cleanup: clickhouse/deb-builder) - Add symbol stripping to cmake (todo: use $prefix/lib/$bin_dir/clickhouse/$binary.debug) - Fix issue with DWARF symbols - Add Alpine APK packages - Rename alien to additional_pkgs. #33664 (Mikhail f. Shiryaev).
Redo alpine image to use clean Dockerfile. Create a script in tests/ci to build both ubuntu and alpine images. Add clickhouse-keeper image (cc @nikitamikhaylov). Add build check to PullRequestCI. Add a job to a ReleaseCI. Add a job to MasterCI to build and push clickhouse/clickhouse-server:head and clickhouse/clickhouse-keeper:head images for each merged PR. #35211 (Mikhail f. Shiryaev).
Fix stress-test report in CI, now we upload the runlog with information about started stress tests only once. #35093 (Mikhail f. Shiryaev).
Added settings input_format_ipv4_default_on_conversion_error, input_format_ipv6_default_on_conversion_error to allow insert of invalid ip address values as default into tables. Closes #35726. #35733 (Maksim Kita).
Avoid erasing columns from a block if it doesn't exist while reading data from Hive. #35393 (lgbo).
Fix bug in creating materialized view with subquery after server restart. Materialized view was not getting updated after inserts into underlying table after server restart. Closes #35511. #35691 (Kruglov Pavel).
Fix possible Can't adjust last granule exception while reading subcolumns of experimental type Object. #35687 (Anton Popov).
Fix bug in Keeper which can lead to unstable client connections. Introduced in #35031. #35498 (alesapin).
Fix bug in function if when resulting column type differs with resulting data type that led to logical errors like Logical error: 'Bad cast from type DB::ColumnVector<int> to DB::ColumnVector<long>'.. Closes #35367. #35476 (Kruglov Pavel).
Fix excessive logging when using S3 as backend for MergeTree or as separate table engine/function. Fixes #30559. #35434 (alesapin).
Now merges executed with zero copy replication (experimental) will not spam logs with message Found parts with the same min block and with the same max block as the missing part _ on replica _. Hoping that it will eventually appear as a result of a merge.. #35430 (alesapin).
Skip possible exception if empty chunks appear in GroupingAggregatedTransform. #35417 (Nikita Taranov).
Fix working with columns that are not needed in query in Arrow/Parquet/ORC formats, it prevents possible errors like Unsupported <format> type <type> of an input column <column_name> when file contains column with unsupported type and we don't use it in query. #35406 (Kruglov Pavel).
Fix partition pruning in case of comparison with constant in WHERE. If column and constant had different types, overflow was possible. Query could return an incorrect empty result. This fixes #35304. #35334 (Amos Bird).
Fix schema inference for TSKV format while using small max_read_buffer_size. #35332 (Kruglov Pavel).
Do not delay final part writing by default (fixes possible Memory limit exceeded during INSERT by adding max_insert_delayed_streams_for_parallel_write with default to 1000 for writes to s3 and disabled as before otherwise). #34780 (Azat Khuzhin).
Make arrayCompact function behave as other higher-order functions: perform compaction not of lambda function results but on the original array. If you're using nontrivial lambda functions in arrayCompact you may restore old behaviour by wrapping arrayCompact arguments into arrayMap. Closes #34010#18535#14778. #34795 (Alexandre Snarskii).
Change implementation specific behavior on overflow of function toDatetime. It will be saturated to the nearest min/max supported instant of datetime instead of wraparound. This change is highlighted as "backward incompatible" because someone may unintentionally rely on the old behavior. #32898 (HaiBo Li).
Make function cast(value, 'IPv4'), cast(value, 'IPv6') behave same as toIPv4, toIPv6 functions. Changed behavior of incorrect IP address passed into functions toIPv4, toIPv6, now if invalid IP address passes into this functions exception will be raised, before this function return default value. Added functions IPv4StringToNumOrDefault, IPv4StringToNumOrNull, IPv6StringToNumOrDefault, IPv6StringOrNulltoIPv4OrDefault, toIPv4OrNull, toIPv6OrDefault, toIPv6OrNull. Functions IPv4StringToNumOrDefault , toIPv4OrDefault , toIPv6OrDefault should be used if previous logic relied on IPv4StringToNum, toIPv4, toIPv6 returning default value for invalid address. Added setting cast_ipv4_ipv6_default_on_conversion_error, if this setting enabled, then IP address conversion functions will behave as before. Closes #22825. Closes #5799. Closes #35156. #35240 (Maksim Kita).
Support for caching data locally for remote filesystems. It can be enabled for s3 disks. Closes #28961. #33717 (Kseniia Sumarokova). In the meantime, we enabled the test suite on s3 filesystem and no more known issues exist, so it is started to be production ready.
Add new table function hive. It can be used as follows hive('<hive metastore url>', '<hive database>', '<hive table name>', '<columns definition>', '<partition columns>') for example SELECT * FROM hive('thrift://hivetest:9083', 'test', 'demo', 'id Nullable(String), score Nullable(Int32), day Nullable(String)', 'day'). #34946 (lgbo).
Support authentication of users connected via SSL by their X.509 certificate. #31484 (eungenue).
Support schema inference for inserting into table functions file/hdfs/s3/url. #34732 (Kruglov Pavel).
Now you can read system.zookeeper table without restrictions on path or using like expression. This reads can generate quite heavy load for zookeeper so to enable this ability you have to enable setting allow_unrestricted_reads_from_keeper. #34609 (Sergei Trifonov).
Display CPU and memory metrics in clickhouse-local. Close #34545. #34605 (李扬).
Add three functions for Map data type: 1. mapReplace(map1, map2) - replaces values for keys in map1 with the values of the corresponding keys in map2; adds keys from map2 that don't exist in map1. 2. mapFilter 3. mapMap. mapFilter and mapMap are higher order functions, accepting two arguments, the first argument is a lambda function with k, v pair as arguments, the second argument is a column of type Map. #33698 (hexiaoting).
Allow getting default user and password for clickhouse-client from the CLICKHOUSE_USER and CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD environment variables. Close #34538. #34947 (DR).
New data type Object(<schema_format>), which supports storing of semi-structured data (for now JSON only). Data is written to such types as string. Then all paths are extracted according to format of semi-structured data and written as separate columns in most optimal types, that can store all their values. Those columns can be queried by names that match paths in source data. E.g data.key1.key2 or with cast operator data.key1.key2::Int64.
Add database_replicated_allow_only_replicated_engine setting. When enabled, it only allowed to only create Replicated tables or tables with stateless engines in Replicated databases. #35214 (Nikolai Kochetov). Note that Replicated database is still an experimental feature.
Columns pruning when reading Parquet, ORC and Arrow files from Hive. #34954 (lgbo).
A bunch of performance optimizations from a performance superhero. Improve performance of processing queries with large IN section. Improve performance of direct dictionary if its source is ClickHouse. Improve performance of detectCharset , detectLanguageUnknown functions. #34888 (Maksim Kita).
Improve performance of any aggregate function by using more batching. #34760 (Raúl Marín).
Multiple improvements for performance of clickhouse-keeper: less locking #35010 (zhanglistar), lower memory usage by streaming reading and writing of snapshot instead of full copy. #34584 (zhanglistar), optimizing compaction of log store in the RAFT implementation. #34534 (zhanglistar), versioning of the internal data structure #34486 (zhanglistar).
Implicit type casting of the key argument for functions dictGetHierarchy, dictIsIn, dictGetChildren, dictGetDescendants. Closes #34970. #35027 (Maksim Kita).
EXPLAIN AST query can output AST in form of a graph in Graphviz format: EXPLAIN AST graph = 1 SELECT * FROM system.parts. #35173 (李扬).
When large files were written with s3 table function or table engine, the content type on the files was mistakenly set to application/xml due to a bug in the AWS SDK. This closes #33964. #34433 (Alexey Milovidov).
Change restrictive row policies a bit to make them an easier alternative to permissive policies in easy cases. If for a particular table only restrictive policies exist (without permissive policies) users will be able to see some rows. Also SHOW CREATE ROW POLICY will always show AS permissive or AS restrictive in row policy's definition. #34596 (Vitaly Baranov).
Improve schema inference with globs in File/S3/HDFS/URL engines. Try to use the next path for schema inference in case of error. #34465 (Kruglov Pavel).
Play UI now correctly detects the preferred light/dark theme from the OS. #35068 (peledni).
A new settings called allow_plaintext_password and allow_no_password are added in server configuration which turn on/off authentication types that can be potentially insecure in some environments. They are allowed by default. #34738 (Heena Bansal).
Add more sanity checks for keeper configuration: now mixing of localhost and non-local servers is not allowed, also add checks for same value of internal raft port and keeper client port. #35004 (alesapin).
Currently, if the user changes the settings of the system tables there will be tons of logs and ClickHouse will rename the tables every minute. This fixes #34929. #34949 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
Use connection pool for Hive metastore client. #34940 (lgbo).
Ignore per-column TTL in CREATE TABLE AS if new table engine does not support it (i.e. if the engine is not of MergeTree family). #34938 (Azat Khuzhin).
Implement memory statistics for FreeBSD - this is required for max_server_memory_usage to work correctly. #34902 (Alexandre Snarskii).
In previous versions the progress bar in clickhouse-client can jump forward near 50% for no reason. This closes #34324. #34801 (Alexey Milovidov).
Now ALTER TABLE DROP COLUMN columnX queries for MergeTree table engines will work instantly when columnX is an ALIAS column. Fixes #34660. #34786 (alesapin).
Show hints when user mistyped the name of a data skipping index. Closes #29698. #34764 (flynn).
Support remote()/cluster() table functions for parallel_distributed_insert_select. #34728 (Azat Khuzhin).
Do not reset logging that configured via --log-file/--errorlog-file command line options in case of empty configuration in the config file. #34718 (Amos Bird).
Extract schema only once on table creation and prevent reading from local files/external sources to extract schema on each server startup. #34684 (Kruglov Pavel).
Allow specifying argument names for executable UDFs. This is necessary for formats where argument name is part of serialization, like Native, JSONEachRow. Closes #34604. #34653 (Maksim Kita).
MaterializedMySQL (experimental feature) now supports materialized_mysql_tables_list (a comma-separated list of MySQL database tables, which will be replicated by the MaterializedMySQL database engine. Default value: empty list — means all the tables will be replicated), mentioned at #32977. #34487 (zzsmdfj).
Improve OpenTelemetry span logs for INSERT operation on distributed table. #34480 (Frank Chen).
Make the znode ctime and mtime consistent between servers in ClickHouse Keeper. #33441 (小路).
Package repository is migrated to JFrog Artifactory (Mikhail f. Shiryaev).
Randomize some settings in functional tests, so more possible combinations of settings will be tested. This is yet another fuzzing method to ensure better test coverage. This closes #32268. #34092 (Kruglov Pavel).
Limit DWARF version for debug info by 4 max, because our internal stack symbolizer cannot parse DWARF version 5. This makes sense if you compile ClickHouse with clang-15. #34777 (Alexey Milovidov).
Remove clickhouse-test debian package as unneeded complication. CI use tests from repository and standalone testing via deb package is no longer supported. #34606 (Ilya Yatsishin).
Bug Fix (user-visible misbehaviour in official stable or prestable release)
A fix for HDFS integration: When the inner buffer size is too small, NEED_MORE_INPUT in HadoopSnappyDecoder will run multi times (>=3) for one compressed block. This makes the input data be copied into the wrong place in HadoopSnappyDecoder::buffer. #35116 (lgbo).
Fix possible "Part directory doesn't exist" during INSERT into MergeTree table backed by VFS over s3. #34876 (Azat Khuzhin).
Support DDLs like CREATE USER to be executed on cross replicated cluster. #34860 (Jianmei Zhang).
Fix bugs for multiple columns group by in WindowView (experimental feature). #34859 (vxider).
Fix possible failures in S2 functions when queries contain const columns. #34745 (Bharat Nallan).
Fix bug for H3 funcs containing const columns which cause queries to fail. #34743 (Bharat Nallan).
Fix No such file or directory with enabled fsync_part_directory and vertical merge. #34739 (Azat Khuzhin).
Fix serialization/printing for system queries RELOAD MODEL, RELOAD FUNCTION, RESTART DISK when used ON CLUSTER. Closes #34514. #34696 (Maksim Kita).
Fix allow_experimental_projection_optimization with enable_global_with_statement (before it may lead to Stack size too large error in case of multiple expressions in WITH clause, and also it executes scalar subqueries again and again, so not it will be more optimal). #34650 (Azat Khuzhin).
Stop to select part for mutate when the other replica has already updated the transaction log for ReplatedMergeTree engine. #34633 (Jianmei Zhang).
Applying data skipping indexes for queries with FINAL may produce incorrect result. In this release we disabled data skipping indexes by default for queries with FINAL (a new setting use_skip_indexes_if_final is introduced and disabled by default). #34243 (Azat Khuzhin).
Projections are production ready. Set allow_experimental_projection_optimization by default and deprecate this setting. #34456 (Nikolai Kochetov).
An option to create a new files on insert for File/S3/HDFS engines. Allow to overwrite a file in HDFS. Throw an exception in attempt to overwrite a file in S3 by default. Throw an exception in attempt to append data to file in formats that have a suffix (and thus don't support appends, like Parquet, ORC). Closes #31640 Closes #31622 Closes #23862 Closes #15022 Closes #16674. #33302 (Kruglov Pavel).
Add a setting that allows a user to provide own deduplication semantic in MergeTree/ReplicatedMergeTree If provided, it's used instead of data digest to generate block ID. So, for example, by providing a unique value for the setting in each INSERT statement, the user can avoid the same inserted data being deduplicated. This closes: #7461. #32304 (Igor Nikonov).
Support IF EXISTS clause for TTL expr TO [DISK|VOLUME] [IF EXISTS] 'xxx' feature. Parts will be moved to disk or volume only if it exists on replica, so MOVE TTL rules will be able to behave differently on replicas according to the existing storage policies. Resolves #34455. #34504 (Anton Popov).
Allow set default table engine and to create tables without specifying ENGINE. #34187 (Ilya Yatsishin).
Add memory overcommit to MemoryTracker. Added guaranteed settings for memory limits which represent soft memory limits. In case when hard memory limit is reached, MemoryTracker tries to cancel the most overcommited query. New setting memory_usage_overcommit_max_wait_microseconds specifies how long queries may wait another query to stop. Closes #28375. #31182 (Dmitry Novik).
Support optimize_read_in_order if prefix of sorting key is already sorted. E.g. if we have sorting key ORDER BY (a, b) in table and query with WHERE a = const ORDER BY b clauses, now it will be applied reading in order of sorting key instead of full sort. #32748 (Anton Popov).
Improve performance of partitioned insert into table functions URL, S3, File, HDFS. Closes #34348. #34510 (Maksim Kita).
Rework and reintroduce the scalar subqueries cache to Materialized Views execution. #33958 (Raúl Marín).
Slightly improve performance of ORDER BY by adding x86-64 AVX-512 support for memcmpSmall functions to accelerate memory comparison. It works only if you compile ClickHouse by yourself. #33706 (hanqf-git).
Improve range_hashed dictionary performance if for key there are a lot of intervals. Fixes #23821. #33516 (Maksim Kita).
For inserts and merges into S3, write files in parallel whenever possible (TODO: check if it's merged). #33291 (Nikolai Kochetov).
Improve clickhouse-keeper performance and fix several memory leaks in NuRaft library. #33329 (alesapin).
Support asynchronous inserts in clickhouse-client for queries with inlined data. #34267 (Anton Popov).
Functions dictGet, dictHas implicitly cast key argument to dictionary key structure, if they are different. #33672 (Maksim Kita).
Improvements for range_hashed dictionaries. Improve performance of load time if there are multiple attributes. Allow to create a dictionary without attributes. Added option to specify strategy when intervals start and end have Nullable type convert_null_range_bound_to_open by default is true. Closes #29791. Allow to specify Float, Decimal, DateTime64, Int128, Int256, UInt128, UInt256 as range types. RangeHashedDictionary added support for range values that extend Int64 type. Closes #28322. Added option range_lookup_strategy to specify range lookup type min, max by default is min . Closes #21647. Fixed allocated bytes calculations. Fixed type name in system.dictionaries in case of ComplexKeyHashedDictionary. #33927 (Maksim Kita).
flat, hashed, hashed_array dictionaries now support creating with empty attributes, with support of reading the keys and using dictHas. Fixes #33820. #33918 (Maksim Kita).
Improve schema inference in clickhouse-local. Allow to write just clickhouse-local -q "select * from table" < data.format. #34495 (Kruglov Pavel).
Privileges CREATE/ALTER/DROP ROW POLICY now can be granted on a table or on database.* as well as globally *.*. #34489 (Vitaly Baranov).
Allow to export arbitrary large files to s3. Add two new settings: s3_upload_part_size_multiply_factor and s3_upload_part_size_multiply_parts_count_threshold. Now each time s3_upload_part_size_multiply_parts_count_threshold uploaded to S3 from a single query s3_min_upload_part_size multiplied by s3_upload_part_size_multiply_factor. Fixes #34244. #34422 (alesapin).
Parse and store OpenTelemetry trace-id in big-endian order. #33723 (Frank Chen).
Improvement for fromUnixTimestamp64 family functions.. They now accept any integer value that can be converted to Int64. This closes: #14648. #33505 (Andrey Zvonov).
Reimplement _shard_num from constants (see #7624) with shardNum() function (seee #27020), to avoid possible issues (like those that had been found in #16947). #33392 (Azat Khuzhin).
Enable binary arithmetic (plus, minus, multiply, division, least, greatest) between Decimal and Float. #33355 (flynn).
Respect cgroups limits in max_threads autodetection. #33342 (JaySon).
Add new clickhouse-keeper setting min_session_timeout_ms. Now clickhouse-keeper will determine client session timeout according to min_session_timeout_ms and session_timeout_ms settings. #33288 (JackyWoo).
Fix reading of subcolumns with dots in their names. In particular fixed reading of Nested columns, if their element names contain dots (e.g Nested(`keys.name` String, `keys.id` UInt64, values UInt64)). #34228 (Anton Popov).
Fixes parallel_view_processing = 0 not working when inserting into a table using VALUES. - Fixes view_duration_ms in the query_views_log not being set correctly for materialized views. #34067 (Raúl Marín).
Fix parsing tables structure from ZooKeeper: now metadata from ZooKeeper compared with local metadata in canonical form. It helps when canonical function names can change between ClickHouse versions. #33933 (sunny).
Properly escape some characters for interaction with LDAP. #33401 (IlyaTsoi).
Ensure that tests don't depend on the result of non-stable sorting of equal elements. Added equal items ranges randomization in debug after sort to prevent issues when we rely on equal items sort order. #34393 (Maksim Kita).
Multiple improvements for build system to remove the possibility of occasionally using packages from the OS and to enforce hermetic builds. #33695 (Amos Bird).
Bug Fix (user-visible misbehaviour in official stable or prestable release)
Fixed the assertion in case of using allow_experimental_parallel_reading_from_replicas with max_parallel_replicas equals to 1. This fixes #34525. #34613 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
Fix rare bug while reading of empty arrays, which could lead to Data compressed with different methods error. It can reproduce if you have mostly empty arrays, but not always. And reading is performed in backward direction with ORDER BY ... DESC. This error is extremely unlikely to happen. #34327 (Anton Popov).
Fix wrong result of round/roundBankers if integer values of small types are rounded. Closes #33267. #34562 (李扬).
Sometimes query cancellation did not work immediately when we were reading multiple files from s3 or HDFS. Fixes #34301 Relates to #34397. #34539 (Dmitry Novik).
Fix exception Chunk should have AggregatedChunkInfo in MergingAggregatedTransform (in case of optimize_aggregation_in_order = 1 and distributed_aggregation_memory_efficient = 0). Fixes #34526. #34532 (Anton Popov).
Fix comparison between integers and floats in index analysis. Previously it could lead to skipping some granules for reading by mistake. Fixes #34493. #34528 (Anton Popov).
For UDFs access permissions were checked for database level instead of global level as it should be. Closes #34281. #34404 (Maksim Kita).
Fix wrong engine syntax in result of SHOW CREATE DATABASE query for databases with engine Memory. This closes #34335. #34345 (alexey-milovidov).
Fixed a couple of extremely rare race conditions that might lead to broken state of replication queue and "intersecting parts" error. #34297 (tavplubix).
Fix progress bar width. It was incorrectly rounded to integer number of characters. #34275 (alexey-milovidov).
Fix current_user/current_address client information fields for inter-server communication (before this patch current_user/current_address will be preserved from the previous query). #34263 (Azat Khuzhin).
Fix memory leak in case of some Exception during query processing with optimize_aggregation_in_order=1. #34234 (Azat Khuzhin).
Fix metric Query, which shows the number of executing queries. In last several releases it was always 0. #34224 (Anton Popov).
Fix rare and benign race condition in HDFS, S3 and URL storage engines which can lead to additional connections. #34172 (alesapin).
Fix bug which can rarely lead to error "Cannot read all data" while reading LowCardinality columns of MergeTree table engines family which stores data on remote file system like S3 (virtual filesystem over s3 is an experimental feature that is not ready for production). #34139 (alesapin).
Fix inserts to distributed tables in case of a change of native protocol. The last change was in the version 22.1, so there may be some failures of inserts to distributed tables after upgrade to that version. #34132 (Anton Popov).
Fix bug which lead to inability for server to start when both replicated access storage and keeper (embedded in clickhouse-server) are used. Introduced two settings for keeper socket timeout instead of settings from default user: keeper_server.socket_receive_timeout_sec and keeper_server.socket_send_timeout_sec. Fixes #33973. #33988 (alesapin).
Fix bug in "zero copy replication" (a feature that is under development and should not be used in production) which lead to data duplication in case of TTL move. Fixes #33643. #33642 (alesapin).
Fix Chunk should have AggregatedChunkInfo in GroupingAggregatedTransform (in case of optimize_aggregation_in_order = 1). #33637 (Azat Khuzhin).
Fix error Bad cast from type ... to DB::DataTypeArray which may happen when table has Nested column with dots in name, and default value is generated for it (e.g. during insert, when column is not listed). Continuation of #28762. #33588 (Alexey Pavlenko).
This PR allows using multiple LDAP storages in the same list of user directories. It worked earlier but was broken because LDAP tests are disabled (they are part of the testflows tests). #33574 (Vitaly Baranov).
The functions left and right were previously implemented in parser and now full-featured. Distributed queries with left or right functions without aliases may throw exception if cluster contains different versions of clickhouse-server. If you are upgrading your cluster and encounter this error, you should finish upgrading your cluster to ensure all nodes have the same version. Also you can add aliases (AS something) to the columns in your queries to avoid this issue. #33407 (alexey-milovidov).
Resource usage by scalar subqueries is fully accounted since this version. With this change, rows read in scalar subqueries are now reported in the query_log. If the scalar subquery is cached (repeated or called for several rows) the rows read are only counted once. This change allows KILLing queries and reporting progress while they are executing scalar subqueries. #32271 (Raúl Marín).
Implement data schema inference for input formats. Allow to skip structure (or write just auto) in table functions file, url, s3, hdfs and in parameters of clickhouse-local . Allow to skip structure in create query for table engines File, HDFS, S3, URL, Merge, Buffer, Distributed and ReplicatedMergeTree (if we add new replicas). #32455 (Kruglov Pavel).
Detect format by file extension in file/hdfs/s3/url table functions and HDFS/S3/URL table engines and also for SELECT INTO OUTFILE and INSERT FROM INFILE#33565 (Kruglov Pavel). Close #30918. #33443 (OnePiece).
Automatic cluster discovery via Zoo/Keeper. It allows to add replicas to the cluster without changing configuration on every server. #31442 (vdimir).
Implement hive table engine to access apache hive from clickhouse. This implements: #29245. #31104 (taiyang-li).
Add aggregate functions cramersV, cramersVBiasCorrected, theilsU and contingency. These functions calculate dependency (measure of association) between categorical values. All these functions are using cross-tab (histogram on pairs) for implementation. You can imagine it like a correlation coefficient but for any discrete values (not necessary numbers). #33366 (alexey-milovidov). Initial implementation by Vanyok-All-is-OK and antikvist.
Added table function hdfsCluster which allows processing files from HDFS in parallel from many nodes in a specified cluster, similarly to s3Cluster. #32400 (Zhichang Yu).
Adding support for disks backed by Azure Blob Storage, in a similar way it has been done for disks backed by AWS S3. #31505 (Jakub Kuklis).
Non significant change. In extremely rare cases when data part is lost on every replica, after merging of some data parts, the subsequent queries may skip less amount of partitions during partition pruning. This hardly affects anything. #32220 (Azat Khuzhin).
Improve clickhouse-keeper writing performance by optimization the size calculation logic. #32366 (zhanglistar).
Parallel reading from multiple replicas within a shard during distributed query without using sample key. To enable this, set allow_experimental_parallel_reading_from_replicas = 1 and max_parallel_replicas to any number. This closes #26748. #29279 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
Implemented sparse serialization. It can reduce usage of disk space and improve performance of some queries for columns, which contain a lot of default (zero) values. It can be enabled by setting ratio_for_sparse_serialization. Sparse serialization will be chosen dynamically for column, if it has ratio of number of default values to number of all values above that threshold. Serialization (default or sparse) will be fixed for every column in part, but may varies between parts. #22535 (Anton Popov).
Change ZooKeeper path for zero-copy marks for shared data. Note that "zero-copy replication" is non-production feature (in early stages of development) that you shouldn't use anyway. But in case if you have used it, let you keep in mind this change. #32061 (ianton-ru).
Events clause support for WINDOW VIEW watch query. #32607 (vxider).
Fix ACL with explicit digit hash in clickhouse-keeper: now the behavior consistent with ZooKeeper and generated digest is always accepted. #33249 (小路). #33246.
Fix unexpected projection removal when detaching parts. #32067 (Amos Bird).
Now date time conversion functions that generates time before 1970-01-01 00:00:00 will be saturated to zero instead of overflow. #29953 (Amos Bird). It also fixes a bug in index analysis if date truncation function would yield result before the Unix epoch.
Always display resource usage (total CPU usage, total RAM usage and max RAM usage per host) in client. #33271 (alexey-milovidov).
Improve Bool type serialization and deserialization, check the range of values. #32984 (Kruglov Pavel).
If an invalid setting is defined using the SET query or using the query parameters in the HTTP request, error message will contain suggestions that are similar to the invalid setting string (if any exists). #32946 (Antonio Andelic).
Support hints for mistyped setting names for clickhouse-client and clickhouse-local. Closes #32237. #32841 (凌涛).
Support <secure/> in cluster configuration, as an alternative form of <secure>1</secure>. Close #33270. #33330 (SuperDJY).
Pressing Ctrl+C twice will terminate clickhouse-benchmark immediately without waiting for in-flight queries. This closes #32586. #33303 (alexey-milovidov).
Support Unix timestamp with milliseconds in parseDateTimeBestEffort function. #33276 (Ben).
Allow to cancel query while reading data from external table in the formats: Arrow / Parquet / ORC - it failed to be cancelled it case of big files and setting input_format_allow_seeks as false. Closes #29678. #33238 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
If table engine supports SETTINGS clause, allow to pass the settings as key-value or via config. Add this support for MySQL. #33231 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
Flush all In-Memory data parts when WAL is not enabled while shutdown server or detaching table. #32742 (nauta).
Allow to control connection timeouts for MySQL (previously was supported only for dictionary source). Closes #16669. Previously default connect_timeout was rather small, now it is configurable. #32734 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
Added settings command_read_timeout, command_write_timeout for StorageExecutable, StorageExecutablePool, ExecutableDictionary, ExecutablePoolDictionary, ExecutableUserDefinedFunctions. Setting command_read_timeout controls timeout for reading data from command stdout in milliseconds. Setting command_write_timeout timeout for writing data to command stdin in milliseconds. Added settings command_termination_timeout for ExecutableUserDefinedFunction, ExecutableDictionary, StorageExecutable. Added setting execute_direct for ExecutableUserDefinedFunction, by default true. Added setting execute_direct for ExecutableDictionary, ExecutablePoolDictionary, by default false. #30957 (Maksim Kita).
Bitmap aggregate functions will give correct result for out of range argument instead of wraparound. #33127 (DR).
Bug Fix (user-visible misbehavior in official stable or prestable release)
Several fixes for format parsing. This is relevant if clickhouse-server is open for write access to adversary. Specifically crafted input data for Native format may lead to reading uninitialized memory or crash. This is relevant if clickhouse-server is open for write access to adversary. #33050 (Heena Bansal). Fixed Apache Avro Union type index out of boundary issue in Apache Avro binary format. #33022 (Harry Lee). Fix null pointer dereference in LowCardinality data when deserializing LowCardinality data in the Native format. #33021 (Harry Lee).
ClickHouse Keeper handler will correctly remove operation when response sent. #32988 (JackyWoo).
Potential off-by-one miscalculation of quotas: quota limit was not reached, but the limit was exceeded. This fixes #31174. #31656 (sunny).
Fix an exception Block structure mismatch which may happen during insertion into table with default nested LowCardinality column. Fixes #33028. #33504 (Nikolai Kochetov).
Fix dictionary expressions for range_hashed range min and range max attributes when created using DDL. Closes #30809. #33478 (Maksim Kita).
Fix possible use-after-free for INSERT into Materialized View with concurrent DROP (Azat Khuzhin).
Do not try to read pass EOF (to workaround for a bug in the Linux kernel), this bug can be reproduced on kernels (3.14..5.9), and requires index_granularity_bytes=0 (i.e. turn off adaptive index granularity). #33372 (Azat Khuzhin).
The commands SYSTEM SUSPEND and SYSTEM ... THREAD FUZZER missed access control. It is fixed. Author: Kevin Michel. #33333 (alexey-milovidov).
Fix when COMMENT for dictionaries does not appear in system.tables, system.dictionaries. Allow to modify the comment for Dictionary engine. Closes #33251. #33261 (Maksim Kita).
Add asynchronous inserts (with enabled setting async_insert) to query log. Previously such queries didn't appear in the query log. #33239 (Anton Popov).
The metric StorageBufferBytes sometimes was miscalculated. #33159 (xuyatian).
Fix error Invalid version for SerializationLowCardinality key column in case of reading from LowCardinality column with local_filesystem_read_prefetch or remote_filesystem_read_prefetch enabled. #33046 (Nikolai Kochetov).
Fix throwing exception like positional argument out of bounds for non-positional arguments. Closes #31173#event-5789668239. #32961 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
Fix UB in case of unexpected EOF during filling a set from HTTP query (i.e. if the client interrupted in the middle, i.e. timeout 0.15s curl -Ss -F '[email protected];' 'http://127.0.0.1:8123/?s_structure=key+Int&query=SELECT+dummy+IN+s' and with large enough t.csv). #32955 (Azat Khuzhin).
Fix a regression in replaceRegexpAll function. The function worked incorrectly when matched substring was empty. This closes #32777. This closes #30245. #32945 (alexey-milovidov).
MergeTree table engine might silently skip some mutations if there are too many running mutations or in case of high memory consumption, it's fixed. Fixes #17882. #32814 (tavplubix).
Avoid reusing the scalar subquery cache when processing MV blocks. This fixes a bug when the scalar query reference the source table but it means that all subscalar queries in the MV definition will be calculated for each block. #32811 (Raúl Marín).
Server might fail to start if database with MySQL engine cannot connect to MySQL server, it's fixed. Fixes #14441. #32802 (tavplubix).
Fix error Column is not under aggregate function in case of MV with GROUP BY (list of columns) (which is pared as GROUP BY tuple(...)) over Kafka/RabbitMQ. Fixes #32668 and #32744. #32751 (Nikolai Kochetov).
Fix ALTER TABLE ... MATERIALIZE TTL query with TTL ... DELETE WHERE ... and TTL ... GROUP BY ... modes. #32695 (Anton Popov).
Fix optimize_read_in_order optimization in case when table engine is Distributed or Merge and its underlying MergeTree tables have monotonous function in prefix of sorting key. #32670 (Anton Popov).
Fix LOGICAL_ERROR exception when the target of a materialized view is a JOIN or a SET table. #32669 (Raúl Marín).
Inserting into S3 with multipart upload to Google Cloud Storage may trigger abort. #32504. #32649 (vdimir).
Fix broken select query when there are more than 2 row policies on same column, begin at second queries on the same session. #31606. #32291 (SuperDJY).
Fix fractional unix timestamp conversion to DateTime64, fractional part was reversed for negative unix timestamps (before 1970-01-01). #32240 (Ben).
Some entries of replication queue might hang for temporary_directories_lifetime (1 day by default) with Directory tmp_merge_<part_name> or Part ... (state Deleting) already exists, but it will be deleted soon or similar error. It's fixed. Fixes #29616. #32201 (tavplubix).
Fix parsing of APPLY lambda column transformer which could lead to client/server crash. #32138 (Kruglov Pavel).