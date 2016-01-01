Overview

When it comes to handling updates, ClickHouse and OLTP databases diverge significantly due to their underlying design philosophies and target use cases. For example, PostgreSQL, a row-oriented, ACID-compliant relational database, supports robust and transactional update and delete operations, ensuring data consistency and integrity through mechanisms like Multi-Version Concurrency Control (MVCC). This allows for safe and reliable modifications even in high-concurrency environments.

Conversely, ClickHouse is a column-oriented database optimized for read-heavy analytics and high throughput append-only operations. While it does natively support in-place updates and delete, they must be used carefully to avoid high I/O. Alternatively, tables can be restructured to convert delete and update into appended operations where they are processed asynchronously and/or at read time, thus reflecting the focus on high-throughput data ingestion and efficient query performance over real-time data manipulation.

There are several ways to update data in ClickHouse, each with its own advantages and performance characteristics. You should select the appropriate method based on your data model and the amount of data you intend to update.

For both operations, if the number of submitted mutations constantly exceeds the number of mutations that are processed in the background over some time interval, the queue of non-materialized mutations that have to be applied will continue to grow. This will result in the eventual degradation of SELECT query performance.

In summary, update operations should be issued carefully, and the mutations queue should be tracked closely using the system.mutations table. Do not issue updates frequently as you would in OLTP databases. If you have a requirement for frequent updates, see ReplacingMergeTree.

Method Syntax When to use Update mutation ALTER TABLE [table] UPDATE Use when data must be updated to disk immediately (e.g. for compliance). Negatively affects SELECT performance. Lightweight update (ClickHouse Cloud) ALTER TABLE [table] UPDATE Enable using SET apply_mutations_on_fly = 1; . Use when updating small amounts of data. Rows are immediately returned with updated data in all subsequent SELECT queries but are initially only internally marked as updated on disk. ReplacingMergeTree ENGINE = ReplacingMergeTree Use when updating large amounts of data. This table engine is optimized for data deduplication on merges. CollapsingMergeTree ENGINE = CollapsingMergeTree(Sign) Use when updating individual rows frequently, or for scenarios where you need to maintain the latest state of objects that change over time. For example, tracking user activity or article stats.

Update mutations can be issued through a ALTER TABLE … UPDATE command e.g.

ALTER TABLE posts_temp

( UPDATE AnswerCount = AnswerCount + 1 WHERE AnswerCount = 0 )



These are extremely IO-heavy, rewriting all the parts that match the WHERE expression. There is no atomicity to this process - parts are substituted for mutated parts as soon as they are ready, and a SELECT query that starts executing during a mutation will see data from parts that have already been mutated along with data from parts that have not been mutated yet. Users can track the state of the progress via the systems.mutations table. These are I/O intense operations and should be used sparingly as they can impact cluster SELECT performance.

Read more about update mutations.

Lightweight updates provide a mechanism to update rows such that they are updated immediately, and subsequent SELECT queries will automatically return with the changed values (this incurs an overhead and will slow queries). This effectively addresses the atomicity limitation of normal mutations. We show an example below:

SET apply_mutations_on_fly = 1 ;



SELECT ViewCount

FROM posts

WHERE Id = 404346



┌─ViewCount─┐

│ 26762 │

└───────────┘



1 row in set . Elapsed: 0.115 sec . Processed 59.55 million rows , 238.25 MB ( 517.83 million rows / s . , 2.07 GB / s . )

Peak memory usage : 113.65 MiB .



- increment count

ALTER TABLE posts

( UPDATE ViewCount = ViewCount + 1 WHERE Id = 404346 )



SELECT ViewCount

FROM posts

WHERE Id = 404346



┌─ViewCount─┐

│ 26763 │

└───────────┘



1 row in set . Elapsed: 0.149 sec . Processed 59.55 million rows , 259.91 MB ( 399.99 million rows / s . , 1.75 GB / s . )



Note that for lightweight updates, a mutation is still used to update the data; it is just not materialized immediately and applied during SELECT queries. It will still be applied in the background as an asynchronous process and incurs the same heavy overhead as a mutation and thus is an I/O intense operation that should be used sparingly. The expressions that can be used with this operation are also limited (see here for details).

Read more about lightweight updates.

Stemming from the idea that updates are expensive but inserts can be leveraged to perform updates, the CollapsingMergeTree table engine can be used together with a sign column as a way to tell ClickHouse to update a specific row by collapsing (deleting) a pair of rows with sign 1 and -1 . If -1 is inserted for the sign column, the whole row will be deleted. If 1 is inserted for the sign column, ClickHouse will keep the row. Rows to update are identified based on the sorting key used in the ORDER BY () statement when creating the table.

CREATE TABLE UAct

(

UserID UInt64 ,

PageViews UInt8 ,

Duration UInt8 ,

Sign Int8

)

ENGINE = CollapsingMergeTree ( Sign )

ORDER BY UserID



INSERT INTO UAct VALUES ( 4324182021466249494 , 5 , 146 , 1 )

INSERT INTO UAct VALUES ( 4324182021466249494 , 5 , 146 , - 1 )

INSERT INTO UAct VALUES ( 4324182021466249494 , 6 , 185 , 1 )



SELECT

UserID ,

sum ( PageViews * Sign ) AS PageViews ,

sum ( Duration * Sign ) AS Duration

FROM UAct

GROUP BY UserID

HAVING sum ( Sign ) > 0



┌──────────────UserID─┬─PageViews─┬─Duration─┐

│ 4324182021466249494 │ 6 │ 185 │

└─────────────────────┴───────────┴──────────┘

