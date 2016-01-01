row_number

Numbers the current row within its partition starting from 1.

Syntax

row_number ( column_name )

OVER ( [ [ PARTITION BY grouping_column ] [ ORDER BY sorting_column ]

[ ROWS or RANGE expression_to_bound_rows_withing_the_group ] ] | [ window_name ] )

FROM table_name

WINDOW window_name as ( [ [ PARTITION BY grouping_column ] [ ORDER BY sorting_column ] )



For more detail on window function syntax see: Window Functions - Syntax.

Returned value

A number for the current row within its partition. UInt64.

Example

The following example is based on the example provided in the video instructional Ranking window functions in ClickHouse.

Query:

CREATE TABLE salaries

(

` team ` String ,

` player ` String ,

` salary ` UInt32 ,

` position ` String

)

Engine = Memory ;



INSERT INTO salaries FORMAT Values

( 'Port Elizabeth Barbarians' , 'Gary Chen' , 195000 , 'F' ) ,

( 'New Coreystad Archdukes' , 'Charles Juarez' , 190000 , 'F' ) ,

( 'Port Elizabeth Barbarians' , 'Michael Stanley' , 150000 , 'D' ) ,

( 'New Coreystad Archdukes' , 'Scott Harrison' , 150000 , 'D' ) ,

( 'Port Elizabeth Barbarians' , 'Robert George' , 195000 , 'M' ) ;



SELECT player , salary ,

row_number ( ) OVER ( ORDER BY salary DESC ) AS row_number

FROM salaries ;



Result: