percent_rank

returns the relative rank (i.e. percentile) of rows within a window partition.

Syntax

Alias: percentRank (case-sensitive)

percent_rank ( column_name )

OVER ( [ [ PARTITION BY grouping_column ] [ ORDER BY sorting_column ]

[ RANGE BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING ] ] | [ window_name ] )

FROM table_name

WINDOW window_name as ( [ PARTITION BY grouping_column ] [ ORDER BY sorting_column ] RANGE BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING )



The default and required window frame definition is RANGE BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING .

For more detail on window function syntax see: Window Functions - Syntax.

Example

Query:

CREATE TABLE salaries

(

` team ` String ,

` player ` String ,

` salary ` UInt32 ,

` position ` String

)

Engine = Memory ;



INSERT INTO salaries FORMAT Values

( 'Port Elizabeth Barbarians' , 'Gary Chen' , 195000 , 'F' ) ,

( 'New Coreystad Archdukes' , 'Charles Juarez' , 190000 , 'F' ) ,

( 'Port Elizabeth Barbarians' , 'Michael Stanley' , 150000 , 'D' ) ,

( 'New Coreystad Archdukes' , 'Scott Harrison' , 150000 , 'D' ) ,

( 'Port Elizabeth Barbarians' , 'Robert George' , 195000 , 'M' ) ,

( 'South Hampton Seagulls' , 'Douglas Benson' , 150000 , 'M' ) ,

( 'South Hampton Seagulls' , 'James Henderson' , 140000 , 'M' ) ;



SELECT player , salary ,

percent_rank ( ) OVER ( ORDER BY salary DESC ) AS percent_rank

FROM salaries ;



Result: