nth_value

Returns the first non-NULL value evaluated against the nth row (offset) in its ordered frame.

Syntax

nth_value ( x , offset )

OVER ( [ [ PARTITION BY grouping_column ] [ ORDER BY sorting_column ]

[ ROWS or RANGE expression_to_bound_rows_withing_the_group ] ] | [ window_name ] )

FROM table_name

WINDOW window_name as ( [ [ PARTITION BY grouping_column ] [ ORDER BY sorting_column ] )



For more detail on window function syntax see: Window Functions - Syntax.

Parameters

x — Column name.

— Column name. offset — nth row to evaluate current row against.

Returned value

The first non-NULL value evaluated against the nth row (offset) in its ordered frame.

Example

In this example the nth-value function is used to find the third-highest salary from a fictional dataset of salaries of Premier League football players.

Query:

DROP TABLE IF EXISTS salaries ;

CREATE TABLE salaries

(

` team ` String ,

` player ` String ,

` salary ` UInt32 ,

` position ` String

)

Engine = Memory ;



INSERT INTO salaries FORMAT Values

( 'Port Elizabeth Barbarians' , 'Gary Chen' , 195000 , 'F' ) ,

( 'New Coreystad Archdukes' , 'Charles Juarez' , 190000 , 'F' ) ,

( 'Port Elizabeth Barbarians' , 'Michael Stanley' , 100000 , 'D' ) ,

( 'New Coreystad Archdukes' , 'Scott Harrison' , 180000 , 'D' ) ,

( 'Port Elizabeth Barbarians' , 'Robert George' , 195000 , 'M' ) ,

( 'South Hampton Seagulls' , 'Douglas Benson' , 150000 , 'M' ) ,

( 'South Hampton Seagulls' , 'James Henderson' , 140000 , 'M' ) ;



SELECT player , salary , nth_value ( player , 3 ) OVER ( ORDER BY salary DESC ) AS third_highest_salary FROM salaries ;



Result: