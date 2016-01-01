leadInFrame

┌─fullName─────────┬─year─┬─category─┬─motivation─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐



1. │ Pierre Agostini │ 2023 │ physics │ for experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter │



2. │ Ferenc Krausz │ 2023 │ physics │ for experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter │



3. │ Anne L Huillier │ 2023 │ physics │ for experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter │



4. │ Alain Aspect │ 2022 │ physics │ for experiments with entangled photons establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science │



5. │ Anton Zeilinger │ 2022 │ physics │ for experiments with entangled photons establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science │



6. │ John Clauser │ 2022 │ physics │ for experiments with entangled photons establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science │



7. │ Syukuro Manabe │ 2021 │ physics │ for the physical modelling of Earths climate quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming │



8. │ Klaus Hasselmann │ 2021 │ physics │ for the physical modelling of Earths climate quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming │



9. │ Giorgio Parisi │ 2021 │ physics │ for the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales │

