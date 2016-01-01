leadInFrame
Returns a value evaluated at the row that is offset rows after the current row within the ordered frame.
Syntax
leadInFrame(x[, offset[, default]])
OVER ([[PARTITION BY grouping_column] [ORDER BY sorting_column]
[ROWS or RANGE expression_to_bound_rows_withing_the_group]] | [window_name])
FROM table_name
WINDOW window_name as ([[PARTITION BY grouping_column] [ORDER BY sorting_column])
For more detail on window function syntax see: Window Functions - Syntax.
Parameters
x— Column name.
offset— Offset to apply. (U)Int*. (Optional -
1by default).
default— Value to return if calculated row exceeds the boundaries of the window frame. (Optional -
nullby default).
Returned value
- value evaluated at the row that is offset rows after the current row within the ordered frame.
Example
This example looks at historical data for Nobel Prize winners and uses the
leadInFrame function to return a list of successive winners in the physics category.
Query:
CREATE OR REPLACE VIEW nobel_prize_laureates AS FROM file('nobel_laureates_data.csv') SELECT *;
FROM nobel_prize_laureates SELECT fullName, leadInFrame(year, 1, year) OVER (PARTITION BY category ORDER BY year) AS year, category, motivation WHERE category == 'physics' ORDER BY year DESC LIMIT 9;
Result:
┌─fullName─────────┬─year─┬─category─┬─motivation─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
1. │ Pierre Agostini │ 2023 │ physics │ for experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter │
2. │ Ferenc Krausz │ 2023 │ physics │ for experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter │
3. │ Anne L Huillier │ 2023 │ physics │ for experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter │
4. │ Alain Aspect │ 2022 │ physics │ for experiments with entangled photons establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science │
5. │ Anton Zeilinger │ 2022 │ physics │ for experiments with entangled photons establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science │
6. │ John Clauser │ 2022 │ physics │ for experiments with entangled photons establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science │
7. │ Syukuro Manabe │ 2021 │ physics │ for the physical modelling of Earths climate quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming │
8. │ Klaus Hasselmann │ 2021 │ physics │ for the physical modelling of Earths climate quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming │
9. │ Giorgio Parisi │ 2021 │ physics │ for the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales │
└──────────────────┴──────┴──────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘