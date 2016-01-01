last_value

Returns the last value evaluated within its ordered frame. By default, NULL arguments are skipped, however the RESPECT NULLS modifier can be used to override this behaviour.

Syntax

last_value ( column_name ) [ [ RESPECT NULLS ] | [ IGNORE NULLS ] ]

OVER ( [ [ PARTITION BY grouping_column ] [ ORDER BY sorting_column ]

[ ROWS or RANGE expression_to_bound_rows_withing_the_group ] ] | [ window_name ] )

FROM table_name

WINDOW window_name as ( [ [ PARTITION BY grouping_column ] [ ORDER BY sorting_column ] )



Alias: anyLast .

note Using the optional modifier RESPECT NULLS after first_value(column_name) will ensure that NULL arguments are not skipped. See NULL processing for more information.

For more detail on window function syntax see: Window Functions - Syntax.

Returned value

The last value evaluated within its ordered frame.

Example

In this example the last_value function is used to find the highest paid footballer from a fictional dataset of salaries of Premier League football players.

Query:

DROP TABLE IF EXISTS salaries ;

CREATE TABLE salaries

(

` team ` String ,

` player ` String ,

` salary ` UInt32 ,

` position ` String

)

Engine = Memory ;



INSERT INTO salaries FORMAT Values

( 'Port Elizabeth Barbarians' , 'Gary Chen' , 196000 , 'F' ) ,

( 'New Coreystad Archdukes' , 'Charles Juarez' , 190000 , 'F' ) ,

( 'Port Elizabeth Barbarians' , 'Michael Stanley' , 100000 , 'D' ) ,

( 'New Coreystad Archdukes' , 'Scott Harrison' , 180000 , 'D' ) ,

( 'Port Elizabeth Barbarians' , 'Robert George' , 195000 , 'M' ) ,

( 'South Hampton Seagulls' , 'Douglas Benson' , 150000 , 'M' ) ,

( 'South Hampton Seagulls' , 'James Henderson' , 140000 , 'M' ) ;



SELECT player , salary ,

last_value ( player ) OVER ( ORDER BY salary DESC RANGE BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING ) AS lowest_paid_player

FROM salaries ;



Result: