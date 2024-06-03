lagInFrame

Returns a value evaluated at the row that is at a specified physical offset row before the current row within the ordered frame.

Syntax

lagInFrame ( x [ , offset [ , default ] ] )

OVER ( [ [ PARTITION BY grouping_column ] [ ORDER BY sorting_column ]

[ ROWS or RANGE expression_to_bound_rows_withing_the_group ] ] | [ window_name ] )

FROM table_name

WINDOW window_name as ( [ [ PARTITION BY grouping_column ] [ ORDER BY sorting_column ] )



For more detail on window function syntax see: Window Functions - Syntax.

Parameters

x — Column name.

— Column name. offset — Offset to apply. (U)Int*. (Optional - 1 by default).

— Offset to apply. (U)Int*. (Optional - by default). default — Value to return if calculated row exceeds the boundaries of the window frame. (Optional - null by default).

Returned value

Value evaluated at the row that is at a specified physical offset before the current row within the ordered frame.

Example

This example looks at historical data for a specific stock and uses the lagInFrame function to calculate a day-to-day delta and percentage change in the closing price of the stock.

Query:

CREATE TABLE stock_prices

(

` date ` Date ,

` open ` Float32 ,

` high ` Float32 ,

` low ` Float32 ,

` close ` Float32 ,

` volume ` UInt32

)

Engine = Memory ;



INSERT INTO stock_prices FORMAT Values

( '2024-06-03' , 113.62 , 115.00 , 112.00 , 115.00 , 438392000 ) ,

( '2024-06-04' , 115.72 , 116.60 , 114.04 , 116.44 , 403324000 ) ,

( '2024-06-05' , 118.37 , 122.45 , 117.47 , 122.44 , 528402000 ) ,

( '2024-06-06' , 124.05 , 125.59 , 118.32 , 121.00 , 664696000 ) ,

( '2024-06-07' , 119.77 , 121.69 , 118.02 , 120.89 , 412386000 ) ;



SELECT

date ,

close ,

lagInFrame ( close , 1 , close ) OVER ( ORDER BY date ASC ) AS previous_day_close ,

COALESCE ( ROUND ( close - previous_day_close , 2 ) ) AS delta ,

COALESCE ( ROUND ( ( delta / previous_day_close ) * 100 , 2 ) ) AS percent_change

FROM stock_prices

ORDER BY date DESC ;



Result: