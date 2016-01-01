zeros

zeros(N) – Returns a table with the single 'zero’ column (UInt8) that contains the integer 0 N times

– Returns a table with the single 'zero’ column (UInt8) that contains the integer 0 times zeros_mt(N) – The same as zeros , but uses multiple threads.

This function is used for test purposes as the fastest method to generate many rows. Similar to the system.zeros and system.zeros_mt system tables.

The following queries are equivalent:

SELECT * FROM zeros ( 10 ) ;

SELECT * FROM system . zeros LIMIT 10 ;

SELECT * FROM zeros_mt ( 10 ) ;

SELECT * FROM system . zeros_mt LIMIT 10 ;

