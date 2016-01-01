zeros
zeros(N)– Returns a table with the single 'zero’ column (UInt8) that contains the integer 0
Ntimes
zeros_mt(N)– The same as
zeros, but uses multiple threads.
This function is used for test purposes as the fastest method to generate many rows. Similar to the
system.zeros and
system.zeros_mt system tables.
The following queries are equivalent:
SELECT * FROM zeros(10);
SELECT * FROM system.zeros LIMIT 10;
SELECT * FROM zeros_mt(10);
SELECT * FROM system.zeros_mt LIMIT 10;
┌─zero─┐
│ 0 │
│ 0 │
│ 0 │
│ 0 │
│ 0 │
│ 0 │
│ 0 │
│ 0 │
│ 0 │
│ 0 │
└──────┘