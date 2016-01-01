timeSeriesTags

timeSeriesTags(db_name.time_series_table) - Returns the tags table used by table db_name.time_series_table which table engine is TimeSeries:

CREATE TABLE db_name . time_series_table ENGINE = TimeSeries TAGS tags_table



The function also works if the tags table is inner:

CREATE TABLE db_name . time_series_table ENGINE = TimeSeries TAGS INNER UUID '01234567-89ab-cdef-0123-456789abcdef'



The following queries are equivalent: