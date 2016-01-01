timeSeriesTags
timeSeriesTags(db_name.time_series_table) - Returns the tags table
used by table
db_name.time_series_table which table engine is TimeSeries:
CREATE TABLE db_name.time_series_table ENGINE=TimeSeries TAGS tags_table
The function also works if the tags table is inner:
CREATE TABLE db_name.time_series_table ENGINE=TimeSeries TAGS INNER UUID '01234567-89ab-cdef-0123-456789abcdef'
The following queries are equivalent:
SELECT * FROM timeSeriesTags(db_name.time_series_table);
SELECT * FROM timeSeriesTags('db_name.time_series_table');
SELECT * FROM timeSeriesTags('db_name', 'time_series_table');