timeSeriesMetrics

timeSeriesMetrics(db_name.time_series_table) - Returns the metrics table used by table db_name.time_series_table which table engine is TimeSeries:

CREATE TABLE db_name.time_series_table ENGINE=TimeSeries METRICS metrics_table

The function also works if the metrics table is inner:

CREATE TABLE db_name.time_series_table ENGINE=TimeSeries METRICS INNER UUID '01234567-89ab-cdef-0123-456789abcdef'

The following queries are equivalent:

SELECT * FROM timeSeriesMetrics(db_name.time_series_table);
SELECT * FROM timeSeriesMetrics('db_name.time_series_table');
SELECT * FROM timeSeriesMetrics('db_name', 'time_series_table');