On this page

sqlite

Allows to perform queries on a data stored in an SQLite database.

Syntax

sqlite ( 'db_path' , 'table_name' )



Arguments

db_path — Path to a file with an SQLite database. String.

— Path to a file with an SQLite database. String. table_name — Name of a table in the SQLite database. String.

Returned value

A table object with the same columns as in the original SQLite table.

Example

Query:

SELECT * FROM sqlite ( 'sqlite.db' , 'table1' ) ORDER BY col2 ;



Result:

┌─col1──┬─col2─┐

│ line1 │ 1 │

│ line2 │ 2 │

│ line3 │ 3 │

└───────┴──────┘



See Also