sqlite

Allows to perform queries on a data stored in an SQLite database.

Syntax 

    sqlite('db_path', 'table_name')

Arguments

  • db_path — Path to a file with an SQLite database. String.
  • table_name — Name of a table in the SQLite database. String.

Returned value

  • A table object with the same columns as in the original SQLite table.

Example

Query:

SELECT * FROM sqlite('sqlite.db', 'table1') ORDER BY col2;

Result:

┌─col1──┬─col2─┐
│ line1 │    1 │
│ line2 │    2 │
│ line3 │    3 │
└───────┴──────┘

